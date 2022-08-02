Diablo Immortal: 7 More Tips For Easy Legendary Farming

We can never get enough Legendary Gear in Diablo Immortal. It’s been a few months since the release of Diablo Immortal, and we’re always looking into new ways to grind for Legendary Gear — and players have kept up the discussion on the best ways to get in your daily farming. As always, the best way to grind for Legendary Gear is with Legendary Crests — using up to 10 Legendary Crests at the Elder Rift will give you a huge advantage, but that advantage costs a lot of real-life money. We’re thinking a little cheaper here.

For us poor players that just want to earn Legendary gear without breaking the bank, here are 7 simple tips without spending a dime on Legendary Crests. The meta just keeps changing, and players have discovered some good new locations to farm. Unfortunately, when it comes to grinding for Set Gear, there’s no easy solution — you just have to replay dungeons with a full team. There’s no tricks here. Just don’t get left behind as players rush to the dungeon finish line as fast as possible.

You can download Diablo Immortal for free now on iOS and Android.

More Diablo Immortal guides:

Legendary Farming | 7 More Tips

Legendary Farming just won’t stop. We looked into new methods and locations for farming. If you’re a new player trying out Diablo Immortal, here’s where to get started.

1) Grind dungeons for Set gear. Join high level teams and run dungeons to get Set gear, the most valuable and rarest gear in the game. There’s no tricks here. Different set gear drops from specific dungeons.

2) Grind Frozen Tundra when you’re not farming dungeons. Hunt for daily / weekly Monster Essence . Collect 10. Most of your best gear will come from Monster Essence. The Ruins of Sescheron is a good location to farm regular enemies. Open every loot container you can to spawn more purple elite monsters.

3) Run x3 PVP matches, x1 Shadow Contract, and Shadow Faction Vault Raid if available daily. Even if you don’t win in PVP or Shadow Faction events, they’re worth doing for the rewards.

4) Complete the Call of the Ancient event as it pops. As you hunt Monster Essence, you’ll also find Ancient Essence drops. Collect 10 to summon the Ancient Spirit — follow it and defeat the enemies that attempt to attack. Keep its level high to complete the event. This event has a 10-minute cooldown and triggers fairly often, making this the easier event to repeat over and over.

5) Your first daily orange elite enemy will always drop a legendary item. This was revealed by developers addressing player concerns with gating content.

6) While clearing Frozen Tundra, also watch the chat for Hidden Lair Party Finder messages. Just tap the message to join the party. Running Hidden Lairs with a full party increases your chances of Legendary gear and gives you something new to do briefly.

7) Finally, you can go for random rolls from the Weapons Merchant. Pay your daily gold for a chance to get Legendary drops.

And that’s it. The game just isn’t designed to give you rapid-fire Legendaries, and it all depends on your personal RNG (Random Number Generator) to get the drops you want. You’ll want to hunt for Set Gear in Dungeons, then raid the Tundra for Monster Essence, Ancient Essence, and elite enemies. Then dive into a few Hidden Lairs to break things up.