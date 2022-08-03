Diablo Immortal: How To Fix The Mysterious Scroll Bug | Adventurer’s Path Quest Guide

No, this bug still has not been fixed. Yes, there is a solution.

If you’re experiencing problems with the “Adventurer’s Path” quest in the Shassar Sea region of Diablo Immortal — you’re not alone. If you don’t focus on completing this quest, you can lose the critical Mysterious Scroll forever, making the quest impossible to resolve. It will never drop, no matter what you do.

There is a solution that is surprisingly simple. This quest has been an issue since release, and players are still struggling to unlock it and get it out of their quest journal.

How To Get A Mysterious Scroll | Adventurer’s Path Bug Solution

The quest “Adventurer’s Path” is bugged. In this quest, you need to fight enemies until a Mysterious Scroll drops in the Shassar Sea. For many players, the scroll won’t drop no matter what they do. There is a solution.

SOLUTION : In Shassar Sea , open the chat and ask if any players have a Mysterious Scroll in their inventory. Request to join a team with them . If you join a team with a player that already has a Mysterious Scroll, this seems to fix the quest. After joining their team, you can leave before the quest is complete. You don’t need to stay. Fight elite enemies in the Shassar Sea and the Mysterious Scroll will drop.

That’s it! Joining a team with another player carrying a Mysterious Scroll seems to reset the bugged quest, allowing you to properly complete it. This can work with random players, clanmates, or anyone else willing to let you join. Hop on a team then hop off and your quest triggers will reset. Then you can commence the hunt for a Mysterious Scroll.