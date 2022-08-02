Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock All Traversal Abilities

While exploring the vast open world areas of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll start to encounter areas you can’t access. Whether you’re blocked by purple vines, steep sand dunes, poison swamps or rope bridges — all of these traversal landmarks can eventually be used. If you recruit the right heroes. And some of them are optional.

Here we’re going to explain how to unlock all four traversal abilities in the game. Two are required and can’t be missed as you progress through Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, but the other two are completely optional and they can be missed. You’ll lose out on exploring the full map unless you collect every traversal power. Here’s a quick guide explaining how to get your hands on everything.

Traversal abilities are special powers you’ll unlock by recruiting heroes with specific unique skills. Once you recruit the right hero, you’ll automatically unlock the traversal ability. There are four traversal abilities total — two are required, and two are optional.

Wall Climbing : Allows you to climb purple vines. How To Unlock : Progress to Chapter 3 and recruit the hero Valdi . This is required for plot progression, so it can’t be missed.

Scree Walking : Allows you to walk up steep sand slopes. How To Unlock : Recruit Teach , the overseer of Colony Gamma. Liberate the colony, then travel to Alfeto Valley, Gura Flava Lowlands to find a Hero Quest marker. Complete the quest “Going Beyond Power” to recruit the enemy.

Rope Sliding : Allows you to use zipline ropes. How To Unlock : Recruit Juniper in Chapter 4. She joins your party as you progress through the main story in Colony Tau.

Hazard Neutralization : Allows you to enter poisonous / hazardous environments without taking damage. How To Unlock : Recruit Segiri , the best hidden bonus hero in the game. Only available late in the game.

How To Recruit Segiri

Recruiting Segiri is a difficult process that starts early and runs into the very late portions of the story.

In Chapter 4, you’ll encounter the “Imminent Illusion” standard quest during story progression.

Later, complete Chapter 4 and revisit Colony 4 — complete as many side quests as you can. These include “Tactical Eradication”, “Rousing Bolearis” and more.

— complete as many side quests as you can. These include “Tactical Eradication”, “Rousing Bolearis” and more. Continue until a new quest appears outside Colony 4 called “ Severed Connection ” — complete the quest.

” — complete the quest. Next, travel to the City and complete “Writer’s Block” standard quest, unlocked by selecting the “ A “Novel” Book ” discussion option. This quest sends you to many locations across the world. Complete all steps of the quest.

and complete “Writer’s Block” standard quest, unlocked by selecting the “ ” discussion option. This quest sends you to many locations across the world. Complete all steps of the quest. Once the “Writer’s Block” quest is complete, travel to Colony Omega and travel south to find a new quest called “Inhumanity”. This is the hero quest that finally unlock Segiri. Unlocks the Hazard Neutralization traversal skill.

And that’s how you get the most valuable traversal ability yet!