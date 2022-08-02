Multiversus: Arya Stark’s Best Perks

Multiversus is quickly distancing itself from the pack when it comes to free-to-play games. The brawler sees characters from The Cartoon Network, DC Comics, Hanna Barbera, and HBO all going up against one another for fisticuffs superiority. Perks are essential to getting an edge against the competition in online matches, so with that in mind, we’ve compiled this list of the best perks for Game of Thrones fan favorite Arya Stark.

More Multiversus Guides

There are a few different character types in Multiversus, and that’s part of what makes the game so much fun to play as a brawler. Of the main types, Arya Stark is an Assassin. This means she has an increased ability to deal the final blow when a character’s damage percentage reaches a crucial level. Like every character, Arya will unlock a number of different perks as you level her up but there are a few key ones that are especially effective.

Another part of what makes Multiversus so effective as a strategic fighter is that you can aid your partner in the main 2v2 modes. That’s what makes one of Arya’s best perks such a winner. The perk is Betrayal and it unlocks when she reaches level 8. This perk allows her to buff her partner as enraged, increasing their damage output. Better still, if Arya chucks her dagger for the move and maneuvers herself in front of the dagger, she can also get this effect herself.

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings, which unlocks at level 11 is another great one. It lets Arya go further in terms of trying to wipe out an opponent as, if she’s successful, her jumps and dodges are refreshed, allowing the player to get back to safety, but only if their gamble pays off. Finally, hands down Arya’s best perk unlocks at level 12. It’s titled Percussive Power and just massively ups Arya and her ally’s abilities to both deal damage and knock back foes. This means you’re just going to be an all around more effective fighter, and so will your partner, no matter which character happen to be.