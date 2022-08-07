MultiVersus: Best Tom & Jerry Perks | Character Builds Guide

The new platform fighter MultiVersus brings together some of the most beloved characters from many different Warner Bros. properties. Tom & Jerry, one of the most recognizable duos in animated history is among this cast of characters with the two of them being one of the most unique characters on the roster. While the unique playstyle makes them one of the most standout characters in the game, they still rely on the Perk system to really get the most out of the game. The perk system is one of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s gameplay, giving players the ability to choose four perks that act as bonuses or buffs for your character from a collection of many different abilities. One is a unique “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. For players that want to know how to truly master Tom & Jerry, they will need to know how to make a good character build with these perks. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Tom & Jerry in MultiVersus.

Best Tom & Jerry Builds In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Tom & Jerry is a Hybrid-type Mage character, meaning that he is a character that focuses on using projectiles as their primary form of offense that will both send opponents off the stage sideways and upwards to knock them off the screen. As the Mage class would suggest, the duo are proficient in many different types of slapstick projectiles, so this is going to be the main focus of the perks we select for his build. So let’s take a look at one of the characters’ best builds.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Dynamite Split (Unlocked at Tom & Jerry Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Make It Rain, Dog (Unlocked at Tom & Jerry Mastery Level 2)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive-That’s Flammable, Doc! (Unlocked by Tom & Jerry Mastery Level 4)

Perk Slot 3: Utility- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge (Unlocked at Tom & Jerry Mastery Level 11)

The Dynamite Split is a perk that is tied to Tom & Jerry’s Air Down-Triangle move “Look Out Below!” This will see Tom drop a stick of dynamite that can then be hit with a racket that you use with both his air and ground Neutral-Square “Volley” move. Hitting the dynamite with this Perk equipped will split the dynamite into three different pieces, making it great for arena control and works great with the minor perks that you equip in this build.

Both of the Offensive perks that you want for this build will tie into this focus on ranged combat and Tom’s heavy use of projectiles. Make It Rain, Dog is a perk that will increase projectile speed by 20% when equipped with an increase to 25% when stacked with your partner. This works with the previously mentioned dynamite by also both Tom’s Up and Down-Triangle moves that will see him use projectiles. Tom & Jerry also have the added passive ability that Jerry will shoot bottle corks toward Tom when the two are separated, which can also be volleyed to turn them into fireballs. All of these projectiles make this perk a necessity in any build with the character. Another Offensive perk is That’s Flammable, Doc! This perk will allow you and your teammate to Ignite an enemy on fire for 1 second if you are able to hit them with a melee attack within 3 seconds of knocking them back with a projectile. This perk will Ignite an enemy on fire for 2 seconds when it is stacked. This can be great for team play as Tom’s constant projectile game can get enemies into this state constantly while their partner goes in for the melee attacks.

Moving on to the only Utility perk in this build, I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge is a perk that will replenish 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked. This is a very useful perk since many of Tom’s special moves involve some sort of cooldown, including the ability to resummon Jerry if he happens to die. Just like the show, much of Tom’s charm disappears without Jerry and if the crafty mouse is killed, you will need to wait for an ability to fill up in order to get him back. This along with other moves such as his Down-Triangle on the ground “Snap Trap,” which places a trap, or his previously mentioned “Look Out Below!” that is so closely tied to his Signature ability, this perk can make sure that you get these moves back quicker.

These are not the only useful perks that you can use with Tom & Jerry, with other perks such as Shirt Cannon Sniper that you unlock at Level 7 Mastery of the character which will increase projectile damage to targets far away by 7% and by 15% when stacked. This can be useful if you decide to sit a little away from the battle and use your laundry list of projectiles that way. School Me Once is also a decent Defensive perk if you want an advantage in the long game, especially if you are facing off with another long-range mage. This perk will give your team a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a Projectile, making it easier to come back after getting hit by a projectile.

