MultiVersus: Best Batman Perks | Character Builds Guide

The new platform fighter MultiVersus brings together some of the most beloved characters from many different Warner Bros. properties. One of the most unique aspects of MultiVersus is the ability to give your character a collection of four perks. One is a unique “Signature Perk” that is unique to the character that you play while the other minor perks, which each character comes with their own set of that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. These perks will give you small bonuses when in battle. One of the best characters that players can pick up and play is the Dark Knight himself, Batman. Even though the character has a great kit with his gadgets and movelist, knowing which perks to take with you into battle can really give you that little extra advantage. This guide will give players one of the Best Batman Builds in MultiVersus.

Best Batman Builds In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Batman is a Vertical-type Bruiser, meaning that he is a character that is able to do quick and hefty damage and has many attacks that will primarily aim to launch players upwards to knock enemies off the screen. In addition to his hand-to-hand proficiency, Batman also has a list of gadgets like his Batarang and grapple hook that are the focus of his Signature Perks. These are the core aspects of the character that need to be in mind when d for the World’s Greatest Detective.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Bouncerang (Unlocked at Batman Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down (Unlocked at Batman Mastery Level 7)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive- Up, Up, and A-Slay (Unlocked at Batman Mastery Level 12)

Perk Slot 3: Offensive- That’s (Not) All, Folks! (Unlocked at Batman Mastery Level 11)

While some of the best builds for other characters might require you to take on some perks from other characters, the perks that Batman unlocks are some of the best for his kit. The name of the game here is Weakened, a status effect that will cause players with the effect active to suffer greater knockback and damage with the status effect able to be stacked up to 5 times. Batman’s Neutral Square, his Batarang can add one level of Weakened when you hit the opponent as it returned to you, but Bouncerang will completely max out the Weakened stack on a hit on a returning Batarang. Batman’s Up-Square while in the air also has a follow-up swipe that can add Weakened effect on hit as well as his passive ability that allows him to add 3 stacks of Weakened when invisible, which is a state he can enter when he uses his smoke bomb with Down-Triangle

With this effect added, we can now effectively use the Hit ‘Em While They’re Down perk, which allows your team to do 5% increased damage and 10% increased damage when stacked to enemies with a debuff state. This includes being Weakened. With Weakened already adding extra damage to enemies, this can make Batman’s hits absolutely massive. With Batman also being a vertical Bruiser, the Up, Up, and A-Slay perk also adds some damage to his preferred playstyle as it does extra damage from attacks that will knockback enemies upward. Finally, the That’s (Not) All, Folks! perk will pull you back to the main stage after eliminating an opponent when you are at the edge of the arena, thus allowing you to pursue an opponent and have an easier time making your way back to the stage.

Altogether, these perks will allow you to hit harder and build the Weakened status effect faster while also being able to use Batman’s strengths and get back to the stage as easily as possible after eliminating an opponent.

While this is a great build, don’t ignore some other options from other characters like Kryptonian Skin, a perk that will reduce incoming damage by 4% when equipped onto one player and 6% when stacked. This can be useful since most of Batman’s offense requires you to get up and close to opponents. I would also say to switch out the Bouncerang with the Precision Grapple in 1v1s since getting the hit on a returning Batarang can be a bit of a challenge when the player is only focused on you. This doesn’t mean that you should replace Hit ‘Em While They’re Down since Batman can build Weakened in other ways, though it could also be useful to use either Aerial Acrobat or Triple Jump to help you with air mobility when it comes to solo matches.

More Multiversus Guides

Best Perks You Need To Unlock | Best Finn Builds | What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide | How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide | How To Get Gold & Gleamium | How to Level Up Faster