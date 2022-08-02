Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collapsed Traderpon Quest Guide

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is packed full of quests for the player to complete in search of high-tier loot and additional story content. Because of how linear the early hours of the game are, there’s really not a lot of side content that the player can complete. The first notable side quest will come part way into Chapter 2 when the party encounters a Nopon named Panepane in the desert who’s passed out in search of something to quench his thirst.

Instead of finding water or any sort of liquid, the Traderpon requests fruits for their internal moisture. After talking to him, he’ll send you on your way to find something for him.

How to Find Items For the Collapsed Traderpon Quest

The list of items that the Traderpon gives you to find isn’t exactly quick to grab, but luckily, you don’t need to find them all in order to save him. Basically, all you’ll need is enough fruits and veggies to fill his meter up to 100%. The unfortunate thing about that, however, is that the fruit doesn’t have specific spawn points so you could be wandering around for a while in search of it. Additionally, the items on the list don’t all contribute the same amount to the 100% total you’re looking for, so if you get unlucky with your loot pulls, it could take a while.

The trick for completing this quest is to understand that you’ll waste a lot of time if your sole goal when traversing the Fornis Region is finding the items. There are a few main story missions to complete before leaving the area, so it’s probably best to focus on those and explore the area while keeping an eye out for the required items.

Because they don’t spawn in any set place, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for ground loot that looks like this when you get close:

These fruits tend to be the items that the Traderpon is requesting. They’re not always the exact fruits, but if you see a purple/pink fruit item pick up, make sure to grab it. Anecdotally, I noticed that I found a few spawning near the oversized flowers that are scattered across the desert (pictured below,) so as you run by them, make sure to get a quick look at the items nearby before moving on. I don’t know if that’s a guaranteed place to find them, but it was what worked for me.

After you pick up a few fruits, head back to Panepane and feed him. Unless you find a bunch of Black Kiwis or Dark Grapes which have the highest percentage points, you’ll likely need to make a few trips back out to the desert to get Panepane back to his regular self again. Luckily, there’s a skip travel location right next to him so once you feel you have the proper items, you can warp to him quickly.

Once you’ve rehydrated him, Panepane will get up, give you some rewards, and you’ll have completed the quest. The rewards for completing the quest are: