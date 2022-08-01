Call of Duty: Warzone- How to fix Dev Error 5476 | Console Guide

If you are a Call of Duty: Warzone fan, you will know that encountering glitches and game-breaking issues is nothing new. Most recently, Dev Error 5476 is the latest glitch that has been causing frustrations in Warzone. If you are unlucky enough to encounter it, the issue stops you from being able to play the game at all. Raven Software has announced that they are working on resolving the issue. However, at the time of writing, a card on the Warzone Trello Board states that the problem is still under investigation. Luckily, the community has come up with a temporary fix and this guide will take you through every step.

The Call of Duty YouTuber known as WhosImmortal shared a way to temporarily fix Dev Error 5476 in Warzone. Notably, you can only attempt to do the fix on console because two accounts are required.

How to fix Dev Error 5476 in Warzone

Load up Warzone on your Xbox or PlayStation on a separate account from your main account. The other account needs to be one that you don’t use as it shouldn’t have the glitch causing Dev Error 5476. If you don’t have another account, you can always make a new one.

Have two controllers ready to use and load up Warzone from your other account to the main menu which is where the dev error usually appears.

Turn on the second controller and use it to log in to your main account.

Go back on Warzone and you should be able to use your main account and edit your loadouts.

As Dev Error 5476 appears to be caused by weapon blueprints, it is recommended that you stick to base weapons for now. Also, WhosImmortal advises you to change your calling card and emblem, just in case. Although the fix is not guaranteed to work, it is definitely worth a try to get yourself back on the battlefield.