Hitman 3 Ambrose Island: How To Make Akka Kill Crest For You | Irrefutable & A Kill To Treasure Challenge Guide

One of our favorite tricks to pull in any Hitman game is getting the targets to assassinate each other. Why do all the setup yourself when you can just trick your enemies into working for you? The quest to make Akka turn against Noel Crest is a long and tricky one — this free DLC mission doesn’t have Mission Stories but it does have lengthy quests you can complete for special assassination opportunities. Here, we’re going to show you how to earn the “Irrefutable” and “A Kill To Treasure” challenges. They’re fun and surprisingly easy to pull off if you know what to do.

Irrefutable & A Kill To Treasure Challenge Guide

To unlock this challenge, start by talking to Farah — the woman in the floral skirt and yellow headwrap standing out front of Farah’s Place in the Village.

Farah is found at her bar in the center of town. Dig here to find the Cigar Box. The body is found in the Ruins prison cell.

Farah’s Evidence Quest : Collect the photo inside the bar. Next, approach and “ Ask about job ” — she’ll ask for a coconut. Get a coconut — you can find them in the jungle. One is on the ground near the start of the map, on the path to the beach with a grave. Next, Farah will ask for stolen cigars .

Farah’s Evidence Quest | Cigar Box : Go to the green hut near the boat stash location, across from the neon light hut blasting music. Sneak inside and collect the note to learn the person has buried the cigars. Grab the [ Shovel ] inside. The [ Cigar Box ] is located in the toolshed right next to the green hut. Near the fire barrel, you’ll find a spot to dig with a [ Shovel ] equipped. Dig to find it.

Farah’s Evidence Quest | Picturesque Challenge : Next, she’ll tell you to find evidence in the Ruins compound. Travel to the Ruins interior and sneak down to the prison cell guarded by a soldier. Orson will visit periodically. Knock out the guard (lure him away with a distraction) and collect the [ Rusty Key ]. Open the cell and use the [ Camera ] to take a picture of the dead body inside. This unlocks the [ Picturesque ] challenge.

After delivering the picture, the meeting will happen automatically. You can watch from a convenient vantage point or just let the assassination play out.

Return to Farah and give her the picture. She’ll immediately tell Akka — and Akka will order the meeting. A soldier will travel to the Radio Tower and turn on the lights. At the meeting, Akka will kick Noel Crest off the ledge. You’ll automatically earn [A Kill To Treasure]! Now you can just shoot Akka or find a different way to take her out. She’ll do half your job for you.