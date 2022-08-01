Hitman 3 Ambrose Island: How To Get Both Satellite Access Keys | Access Denied Guide & Irrefutable

The most annoying part of Ambrose Island, the new free DLC map for Hitman 3 is the third objective. After taking out the two targets on the island, you also need to destroy the Satellite Uplink terminal. The terminal is being used for an elaborate heist by the Militia, the faction Agent 47 dealt with in Colorado all the way back in Hitman 1. There are three ways to take care of the terminal — you can disable it by interacting with the terminal itself, blow it up with explosives, or take both Control Unit Access Cards. If you take both cards, you don’t have to actually enter the cover where the terminal is stored. If you’re sick of infiltrating the underground cave, here’s where to find both keycards.

Access Denied Challenge Guide

To disable the Satellite Uplink terminal without disabling the failsafe, you need to find two Control Unit Access Cards.

Akka typically stays inside her compound.

Control Unit Access Card B : Held by Akka in the pirate compound where Akka’s Hut is located. To easily kill Akka, enter Akka’s Office on the second floor of Akka’s Hut to collect the [ Cage Key ]. Enter the prison room in the compound, free the prisoners, and use the valve to spray water. Use Instinct and wait for Akka to run to the prison to check the escape. Turn on the [ Car Battery ] just before she enters then hide. She’ll electrify herself. Check the cell to collect the [ Control Unit Access Card B ].

This is Orson. He’s carrying the second card.

Control Unit Access Card A : Held by the Orson in the Ruins compound. He’s the man in a purple button-up shirt, sunglasses and a top-knot hairstyle. He portrays the upper ruins and drinks at a map. Use an [ Emetic Poison ] on the drink to get him alone. He also walks down to the kitchen area of the ruins camp.

Now you can don’t have to access the Control Unit, located in the cavern beneath the Ruins base, guarded by the militia troops. With both keys, you automatically complete the objective.

If you still want to reach the Control Unit, the easiest access is the cave visible from the northwest of the Village. Enter the cave and you’ll find an area guarded by a camera and two soldiers. The soldiers can be subdued easily — making accessing the area Suit Only fairly simple.