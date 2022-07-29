Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock the New Secret Character in 9.0

The last monthly update for Vampire Survivors, currently on Steam Early Access, was a big one. It provided a new challenge stage, which also hides a new character and a new weapon.

Here’s how to find the new survivor in Boss Rash, and what that survivor’s got going for… it? Them? It’s a little hazy.

How to Unlock Gyorunton in Vampire Survivors

According to the patch notes, Gyorunton’s relatively easy to unlock compared to other monstrous survivors due to unspecified “time constraints.” All you have to do is survive until the clock hits 15:00 in Boss Rash while only having a single active weapon.

I, of course, did this with Red Death, because I am a cheater.

This is a little tougher than it sounds, depending on what other survivors you’ve got unlocked. The easy-mode here is to pick another monster that starts with an evolved weapon, such as Gains Boros, and use the Mindbender relic to set your weapon slots to 1 at the selection screen.

If you then enable Arcana and select Silent Old Sanctuary as your starting card, this makes Boss Rash about as easy as it’ll ever be. If you don’t have those particular unlocks, it’s still feasible, but it might take a little more work and be more obnoxious.

Once you’ve successfully completed Boss Rash under these conditions, Gyorunton (it’s ancient Aramaic for “really hard to spell”) becomes available in your survivors lineup for a base cost of 5000 gold. Like other unlockable characters, that cost scales with level.

Just Hydra Things

Gyorunton, a three-headed hydra, enters the game with +200 maximum health, +30% Might, and an extra 2 Revivals (one for each head, presumably), plus whatever base stat boosts that you’ve unlocked with gold. They gain +1% Curse with every level they get, with no hard cap.

While there aren’t yet any specific achievements or unlocks related to Gyorunton, they have a final passive ability which potentially makes them play much differently than other survivors. There’s a small chance that when Gyorunton opens a chest, they may receive an evolved version of a weapon without having to fulfill any of the necessary conditions, i.e. getting a Hellfire without a fully leveled Fire Wand. It’s not reliable, but it’s potentially a big bonus that can happen at any time during a run.

I got this Hellfire when my Fire Wand had just hit level 4.

The combination of the rising Curse stat and the potential for early evolutions makes the Gyorunton pick about as close to a “Heaven or Hell” mode as Vampire Survivors currently has. If you like high-risk/high-reward builds, i.e. Infinite Corridor, then Gyorunton is a risky choice, as it’s easy to get overwhelmed by your own Curse stat before your build has the chance to come into its own.

On the other hand, if you get lucky early on, or simply aim for relatively straightforward high-DPS builds, Gyorunton can turn into a real terror early on. This can also make them useful as a gold-farming character, as you can get them to the point where they’ve maxed out every weapon/accessory by the 15-minute mark if you play your cards right.

I made a series of unwise tactical decisions here.

Accessorizing

Gyorunton also comes pre-equipped with a new weapon, the Bracelet, which also becomes available as a rare drop for other survivors once Gyorunton is available.

The Bracelet, at level 1, fires short-ranged, randomly targeted bursts which do decent damage with a slow rate of fire, a bit like the Fire Wand. Its upgrades extend the burst, make it penetrate multiple targets, and grow its area of effect.

The Bracelet’s also unique in that it has two upgrade paths; at level 6, it can evolve by itself into the Bi-Bracelet, which itself can evolve into the Tri-Bracelet at level 6.

A fully evolved Tri-Bracelet can deal a lot of damage in a wide area, although it’s still randomly targeted. It specifically benefits from the Beginning Arcana.