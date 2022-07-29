MultiVersus features a wide roster of WB characters to choose from and if leaks are to be believed, there are more characters in store. Developers Player First Games kick-started the MultiVersus Open Beta recently, allowing players to experience the game in all its glory. The free-to-play platform fighter lets you choose between several well-known characters, spanning franchises and having their own special moves.

The Warner Bros. umbrella has a treasure trove full of iconic and notable characters and it seems like they will be taking full advantage of that fact. New leaks hint that more characters might be on their way to MultiVersus and here’s what we know so far.

MultiVersus: All The Characters Rumored To Be Coming Soon | Full Roster

The characters in MultiVersus are one of the highlighting and fun aspects of the game and make for some impressive matchups. The game already has a great roaster of playable characters and the developers are now planning to expand the team further.

Grandpa Rick and his grandson Morty are two of the confirmed that will soon be joining others in the game but there are several more on their way. Going by datamined information and leaks, we can hope to see loads of new faces joining the team. Here’s a full list of all the leaked and rumored MultiVersus characters that might get added to the game:

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)

Legolas (Lord of the Rings)

Wicked Witch of the West (The Wizard of Oz)

Godzilla

Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones)

Harry Potter

Ron Weasley (Harry Potter)

Raven (Teen Titans)

Mad Max

King Kong

The Joker (Batman)

Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes)

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)

Sub Zero (Mortal Kombat)

Nubia (Wonder Woman)

Johnny Bravo

Gizmo (Gremlins)

Emmet (LEGO Movie)

The Powerpuff Girls

Samurai Jack

Ted Lasso

Neo (The Matrix)

The leaked list above mentions some very famous characters and it won’t be a surprise if they do make it into the game. However, as with any kind of leak, take this one with a grain of salt too. Furthermore, we don’t know when any of these characters will be joining the team. Chances are that some of these characters might make a debut with the first season of MultiVersus, which is planned to drop sometime after the game exits beta and launches everywhere.