If you are wondering whether MultiVersus supports crossplay or not, then you aren’t probably alone. MultiVersus, the newest free-to-play game on the block, recently went into open beta and has managed to strike a chord with the community. Being a multiplayer online game, you are bound to play jump into the arena with your friends or loved ones and not everyone might be playing on the same platform. So, in this guide, we will explain whether MultiVersus has crossplay support or not.

MultiVersus: Is There Crossplay?

Basically, crossplay means players across platforms, whether it be PC, PlayStation or Xbox can jump into a game together and have a great time. In 2022, most online games support crossplay and the feature is no more a luxury. MultiVersus, too, has full cross-platform support for all players, meaning you can join a match with your friends irrespective of the platform you choose to play the game on.

Multiversus is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and players across all these platforms can play together. There’s even full cross-progression support, meaning your progress will transfer between platforms seamlessly as long as you have logged in with the same account on all platforms. This really is a great thing, considering many players have more than one device and would want to play the game across both.

MultiVersus: How to Enable Crossplay?

Okay, so now that we know MultiVersus supports crossplay, how do you turn it on? Luckily, the entire process is pretty straightforward and won’t take much of your time. To enable crossplay in MultiVersus, all you need to do is:

Fire up MultiVersus.

Head over to Settings by clicking the gear icon in the lower-left corner of the main menu.

Then, visit the Online/Legal section.

Scroll down the page until you see the Cross-Platform Matchmaking option.

Open the Cross-Platform Matchmaking section.

From here on you can either enable or disable crossplay. However, disabling crossplay can increase the time it takes to find you a match, so we would recommend against disabling crossplay. That said if you solely want to match up with console players or PC players, then turning off crossplay is the way to go. That is everything you need to know about whether MultiVersus supports crossplay or not.