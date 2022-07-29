Live A Live: How To Earn Every Ultimate Weapon | All Trial Locations

Want to get strong enough to take on the final boss in Live A Live? You’re going to need the Ultimate Weapons for every character. In the Final Chapter, there are seven optional dungeons for each character — and the more powerful weapons you get, the better. The True Ending requires you to fight with every character, not just the four party members on your team, so if you want to make the last sequence easier, I highly recommend running all seven dungeons.

And not all dungeons are easy to find. Many are completely hidden and can only be accessed with specific characters. Below, we’ll detail how to enter every trial — which trial is for which character, and how to reach it. Run through all the trials, and your characters are guaranteed to reach Level 25+. Plenty strong enough to defeat the Lord of Darkness.

More Live A Live guides:

Endings Guide | Best Chapters To Start | O. Dio Boss Guide | Wild West Chapter | Odie O’Bright Boss Guide | Present Chapter | Secret Mimic Party Member | Edo Period Chapter | Lord Iwama Boss Guide | Edo Period Chapter | All Item Combinations | Prehistory Chapter | How To Beat Lord of Darkness & Streibough | Medieval Chapter | What To Do After Beating The Lord of Darkness | Medieval Chapter | Where To Find All Party Members | Final Chapter Guide

All Ultimate Weapon Locations | Final Chapter

To earn the Ultimate Weapons, the best weapons for each character, you’ll need to locate their respective trials. There are 7 trials — these are mini-dungeons with difficult monsters. The ultimate weapon is located at the end of each trial.

Masaru Ultimate Weapon [Champion’s Wraps] – Trial of Power : Located directly east from the Last Hero’s Grave entrance. Travel east from the faded sign into the hidden grassland. There’s a powerful miniboss guarding the cave entrance. Collect the [ Champion’s Wraps ] — Masaru’s most powerful weapon. After grabbing the item at the end of the cave, fires will light up and enemies will begin to spawn. The rest of the chests will not be available to loot.

– : Located directly east from the Last Hero’s Grave entrance. Travel east from the faded sign into the hidden grassland. There’s a powerful miniboss guarding the cave entrance.

Disciple Ultimate Weapon [Nunchaku of the Master] – Trial of Skill : Requires the Disciple. Smash the boulder to the left of the main path on the Last Hero’s Grave mountain. Inside, you’ll need to smash boulders with specific skills. Reach Level 16 to earn all of the Disciple’s skills. He must be in your party to smash rocks and progress through the dungeon.

– : Requires the Disciple. Smash the boulder to the left of the main path on the mountain. Inside, you’ll need to smash boulders with specific skills.

Akira Ultimate Weapon [Guts and Glory Glove] – Trial of Heart : Requires Akira. Use the [ Telepor t] skill with Akira in your party. Eventually you’ll teleport into the Trial of Heart — this is completely random. I was able to teleport here in the castle town / castle area. Contains the ultimate weapon for Akira.

: Requires Akira. Use the [ t] skill with Akira in your party. Eventually you’ll teleport into the Trial of Heart — this is completely random. I was able to teleport here in the castle town / castle area.

Oborumaru Ultimate Weapon [Murasame] – Trial of Locks : Located in the Seat of the Betrayer castle town. Enter the doors of the village to enter different sections of the dungeon. To unlock gates, you need to find [ Rusty Keys ]. Defeat Shadow enemies (random enemy) to get a guaranteed [ Rusty Key ] drop In this trial, you need to search for four special Keys. Find all four, then travel to the corridor of locked doors, using the matching keys to reach Oboromaru’s ultimate weapon.

– : Located in the castle town. Enter the doors of the village to enter different sections of the dungeon. To unlock gates, you need to find [ ]. Defeat enemies (random enemy) to get a guaranteed [ ] drop

Cube Ultimate Weapon [17nm Diode] – Trial of Wisdom : Requires Cube. Found in the Abandoned Village . Enter one of the two doors with Cube in your party to commence the trial. Leads to a series of intellect puzzles you’ll have to solve. The weapon at the end is Cube’s only weapon in the game.

– : Requires Cube. Found in the . Enter one of the two doors with Cube in your party to commence the trial.

Pogo Ultimate Weapon [Great Stone Axe] – Trial of Instinct : Requires Pogo. The entrance is on the high ridge to the right. There’s a rock wall that’s marked with two glowing blue crystals. If you bring Pogo here, he will smash through the rocks. Inside, use Pogo’s sniff ability to locate chests. There are three forking paths you’ll find. One of these paths leads to Pogo’s ultimate weapon.

: Requires Pogo. The entrance is on the high ridge to the right. There’s a rock wall that’s marked with two glowing blue crystals. If you bring Pogo here, he will smash through the rocks.