Stray: How to Get 4 Energy Drink Cans | Vending Machine Locations

There are two chapters in Stray where the story eases up a little bit and allows the player to explore the cyberpunk city that the game is set in. Chapters 4 and 10 (6 too, but it’s just revisiting the same location as in 4) serve as great little open worlds to explore every nook and cranny of in search of easter eggs, collectibles, and hidden trophies.

In Chapter 4: The Slums, the player meets the shopkeeper Azooz who will trade some items with them. There are three things in stock: a section of electrical cable, a piece of sheet music, and a covered item. The electrical cable is needed to progress the story and can be traded for a bottle of Super Spirit Detergent, but the other two items are traded for one energy drink can and three energy drink cans respectively. If you want both items, you’ll need to keep and eye out for working vending machines that will give you energy drink cans.

Energy Drink Can Location #1

The first vending machine is found on the other side of the Guardian from Azooz. When facing the Guardian, instead of going down the stairs to the right to Azooz, head down the stairs to the left where you’ll find the robot musician Morusque. Across from Morusque are two vending machines, one with its lights turned off and the other lit up and ready to go. Walk up to it, interact with it, and it’ll spit out a can.

Energy Drink Can Location #2

Finding the second vending machine requires you to run to the opposite side of the Slums from where you are at the first vending machine right now. Walk up the stairs towards Guardian, hook a left so that you’re facing the three alleys and take the middle alley. Walk until you encounter Grandma’s clothing store and take a right in front of her shop. From there, you’ll be able to continue forward or go left. Take the left but keep an eye out for some stairs to the right. Take them up and you’ll find a white vending machine all by itself with its lights turned on. Interact with the machine and you’ll have the second can.

Energy Drink Can Location #3

The third energy drink can is by far the toughest to find. Continue along the path that you just went down for vending machine #2 by going down the stairs on the right side of the alley across from the machine towards the yellow light. Follow the path until you pass the yellow light and see a small set of stairs to the right next to a direction sign. It’s easy to miss, so just know that if you’ve passed Super Spirit Laundry on your right, you’ve gone too far.

Walk up the stairs and follow the path as it turns right towards a robot sitting in the alley watching TV. As you approach the robot, about halfway down the stairs you’ll notice that you can jump up to the roof above him.

After jumping up, you’ll notice a vending machine tucked away on the balcony above the robot. Interact with it and you’ll have the third can.

Energy Drink Can Location #4

The fourth can is found in the upper section of the Slums. Head towards the giant neon orange sign near Momo’s house but instead of continuing the story by entering the bot’s apartment, continue heading the direction away from Guardian’s location. To the left of the sign, below a rooftop that has a couch and TV on it that you can interact with, you’ll find the final vending machine. It’s pretty easy to spot if you’re keeping an eye out for it, but isn’t visible when near the neon sign because it’s tucked away around the corner. Grab the last can and you should be good to go to unlock everything Azooz has to offer at his stand.