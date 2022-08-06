The roster of MultiVersus consists of several of the most beloved characters from some of the biggest entertainment franchises from under the Warner Bros. umbrella (and the MultiVersus original, Reindog!). With 17 characters currently available as well as more scheduled to be added, players will want to know how to unlock all the characters in the new free-to-play platform fighter. This guide will explain how to unlock every character in MultiVersus.

How To Unlock Every Character In MultiVersus

Outside of Wonder Woman, who is the only character that players can unlock by completing the basic tutorial of the game, players will need to purchase characters with one of three types of currencies available in the game. The first one we will discuss is Gold. This is the free-to-play currency that you get for playing and winning matches, leveling up your characters, and finishing challenges.

The two other ways of buying a character are by using either Gleamium or a Character Ticket. The Character Tickets are items that you can get from the premium versions of the free-to-play game. The Founder’s Packs come with different numbers of Character Tickets depending on their price along with different cosmetics like unique banners and skins. One Character Ticket can be exchanged for a character. The Gleamium currency is the microtransaction currency that you can buy at any point in the shop. While each character costs a different amount of Gold, each character costs 700 Gleamium.

Below is a list of all the characters in the game and how much they cost in both Gold and Gleamium.

Shaggy – 1500 coins or 700 Gleamium

