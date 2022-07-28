GTA Online: How To Increase Stealth

Looking for how to increase stealth in GTA Online? Here's what you need to know.

How to increase stealth in GTA Online is probably one of the most common questions that players have and if you are one of them, then consider reading on. GTA Online embraces many of the RPG elements we have come to know and probably love. Your in-game character has several different stats and attributes that you will need to tend to and improve.

One of the attributes that your character has in GTA Online is stealth which, as the name gives away, lets you traverse around undetected or without being noticed. So, here’s how you can increase stealth in GTA Online.

Stealth Guide | How To Become More Stealthy

Stealth has never been a highlighting aspect of GTA Online, but being able to knock down enemies without being seen does have its own appeal. Many players love to sneak in like a ninja and take out a group of enemies and then leave like nothing ever happened. GTA Online players can hone their stealth skills like any other attribute.

Those with high stealth attribute can dispatch guards, enemies, and players without cautioning anybody in the police’s vicinity. The one and the only way to increase stealth in GTA Online is to use the stealth attribute as frequently as you can.

Performing stealth eliminations and walking in stealth mode can improve your stealth attribute, meaning the more stealthy you are the better. While this may feel like an obvious thing, increasing stealth can be a challenging thing to do. Not every time a player can use a stealthy approach and the rewards of using stealth aren’t so great either.

For every two stealth kills, your stealth skill will increase by 1.5%. Also, with every forty yards that you walk in stealth mode, your stealth attribute will increase by 1%. To quickly increase your stealth in GTA Online, you can perform one of Gerald’s missions. Then, visit the beach and start using stealth and killing NPCs.

Gerald’s missions disable the wanted level, so you won’t get a wanted level and can keep killing anyone without any consequences. That about does it for how to increase stealth in GTA Online.