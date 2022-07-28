Knowing where to find the Impound Lot in GTA Online can prove to be beneficial in getting back one’s precious cars and rides. GTA Online Impound Lots are underground parking garages used by the police to store confiscated vehicles. While most of us might not need to visit these often, there will be times when you might need to get your car back from police custody. So, here’s a guide on where to find the Impound Lot in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Where To Find The Impound Lot

In GTA Online, cars will end up in an Impound Lot if a player dumps their personal vehicle or runs far away from it. Additionally, parking or leaving your vehicle in a no-parking zone will also result in the impounding of the vehicle.

The car is decommissioned and shipped to the Impound Lot for the player to retrieve by paying a sum of $250. You can find the Impound Lot in LSPD Auto Impound, the exact location where Franklin steals the Tow Truck for a side mission with Tonya during GTA 5’s single-player campaign.

The LSPD Auto Impound is located on the corner of Innocence Boulevard and Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, near the Davis Police Station. You can either pay the money upfront or steal it. However, stealing a vehicle from the Impount Lot will directly lead to you getting a 2-star Wanted Level.

If you happen to be a CEO, you can simply call your assistant instead and ask them to retrieve the vehicle for a price of $1000. Your ride will be delivered back to you anywhere on the map. While the fine isn’t so terrible or outrageous, it’s better to stay close to your vehicle and park it in a nearby safe house or a garage rather than leaving it on the streets.

Having to make a trip to the Impound Lot can quickly get frustrating and it’s best to keep your prized possessions close to yourself. And that about does it for where to find the Impound Lot in GTA Online.