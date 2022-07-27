Stray: How to Find the Plant Badge | Badges Trophy Guide

The “Badges” trophy in Stray requires the player to keep their eyes peeled throughout the duration of their playthrough for five discrete badges that they can wear on their cat’s harness. The badges don’t actually do anything other than provide a small cosmetic change, but if you can collect all five of them, you’ll be awarded a trophy.

While some of Stray‘s badges are simple to get, or even automatically acquired when playing through the main story, others are a little bit more involved. Luckily, the Plant badge is relatively easy to nab as long as you know where to look for it. Take a look below at how to grab the Plant badge in Stray.

Where to Get the Plant Badge in Stray

The Plant badge is only available in Chapter 9: Antvillage. After climbing the tree that the village is built on top of, you’ll encounter Zbaltazar who will deliver some story information, give you a photo of Clementine, and send you on your way into Chapter 10. After talking with Zbaltazar, continue heading up the tree and you’ll see a robot wearing an odd green and brown hat that’s watering some plants. When you talk to them, they’ll tell you their name, Malo, and then they’re missing three colors of plants to add to their garden: yellow, red, and purple.

Luckily, finding the three plants is pretty simple if you know where to look.

Purple Plant Location

To find the Purple Plant, jump down to the first level of Antvillage, the level you entered on with the two robots playing Mahjong. Walk past them towards the robot sitting on the couch watching TV. About halfway between the two, you’ll notice a tree branch sticking out of the floor away from the center of the tree. Jump on the branch and follow it into the purple leaves. At the end of the branch, you’ll be able to grab the Purple Plant.

Red Plant Location

The Red Plant is found at the very bottom of Antvillage by two robots rummaging through the trash that surrounds the tree. To reach them, go to the two robots playing Mahjong and jump into the bucket elevator on the opposite side of the railing to be taken down to the ground. Jump across the various barrels and pipes towards the two robots and you’ll find the Red Plant on the tree next to them.

Yellow Plant Location

Finding the Yellow Plant is equally simple. Head back up to the level of the village where Zbaltazar is sitting, but continue walking past him and the bar area to his left. Walk to the left of the bar and you’ll notice some pipes to jump on that are covered in yellow flowers. Jump to them and you’ll be able to snag the Yellow Plant.

Getting the Plant Badge

Return to Malo with all three plants in hand and give them to her. She’ll thank you heartily and then award you the Plant Badge. There are no more badges to find in Antvillage, so you can head out to Midtown from there.