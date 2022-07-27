Live A Live: How To Progress After Lord Of Darkness Boss | Medieval Chapter Guide

Where the heck are you supposed to go after beating the Lord of Darkness? That’s what plenty of players are asking. In the Medieval Chapter, you’re sent to confront the Lord of Darkness at Archon’s Roost — an intimidating fortress where some serious plot goes down. After that, you’re sent packing from Castle Lucrece with no idea what to do or where to go. Even if you’re using the minimap radar feature, there’s no indication of what you need to do to progress in the story.

We’re going to make this part easy for you. In this section, you can also find a few bonus cutscenes and a powerful optional item that’s incredibly useful. Everything after this point is surprisingly difficult in Live A Live, so here’s what you need to do. You can wander to every corner of the map, or you can begin progressing right away.

Where To Go After The Lord Of Darkness Boss

After defeating the Lord of Darkness Boss in the Medieval Chapter, you’ll be left to wander the map with no clue where to go — the minimap won’t help you here. This is what you need to do.

Optional Activities :

: Go to Fugalia Village. Visit the family in the house at the top-center of the village to get a bonus cutscene .

. While in Fugalia Village, collect the [ Hero’s Shield ] from the house on the left. You can also collect the [ Hero’s Shield ] from the hermit shack on Hero’s Rest mountain. These shields are the best in the chapter.

Another bonus cutscene is located at the top of Hero’s Rest mountain. Return to the grave at the peak to revisit Hasshe’s death. When you’ve finished everything extra, continue on to the next step.

Progression Path :

: Return to Lucrece Castle . You’ve been banished, but you need to go back. Oestred will be locked in jail. From here, you can talk to Uranus .

After the cutscene, you’ll escape the castle — now you must return to Archon’s Roost . Go back to the chamber where you fought the Dark Lord .

. Go back to the . Return to the arena and interact with the large statue altar. It will move back — now you can access a hidden chamber. This leads to the true altar against the real final boss.

Before going to face the Dark Lord, level up Oerstred to Level 12-14. If you’re high level, you’ll be able to defeat the final boss and progress to the endgame chapter.