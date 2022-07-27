Payphone Hits are a bunch of Free Mode jobs/missions in GTA Online and here's how one can do Payphone Hits in GTA Online.

The recent Contract update for GTA Online saw the addition of Payphone Hits, which basically are a bunch of Free Mode jobs/missions that offer great money and can be undertaken in any session type. However, getting started with a payphone hit can be a bit tricky and involves a lot of roaming around. So for those unsure about the whole affair, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to do Payphone Hits in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How To Do Payphone Hits

Before you can go on with doing Payphone Hits in GTA Online, there are a few requirements you will first need to meet, which include:

You must own an Agency. You must have already completed three Security Contracts.

These pre-requisites can easily be met by simply starting The Contract in GTA Online and then, registering as a CEO. Once you perform both of these things, you can go to your computer at the Agency and perform all three Security Contracts.

After you have successfully completed all three security contracts, you will get a call from Franklin, informing you that you are now eligible to accept payphone hits when they call. Now, the fun part begins. You will need to be nearby or within a close radius of a payphone before it even calls you for a hit.

While this can be a minor inconvenience, there are a decent amount of payphones sprinkled throughout Los Santos, and once you are within range, the payphone should ring. Once it does ring, simply smash the prompt button, and you will begin a payphone contract.

Payphones will be marked as blue phone icons on the minimap. Those who have already performed one of the payphone hits missions in GTA Online can start these missions by directly calling Franklin and requesting a payphone hit. Franklin will then direct you to a payphone which will start ringing for you to answer. And this is how will be able to start payphone hits going forward. Here is a look at the Payphone Hits in GTA Online:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Dealers

The Judge

The Hitmen

The Popstar

The Tech Entrepreneur

The Trolls

Almost every mission on the list above can be performed solo except for The Dealers and The Hitmen. These two missions need at least one other player in the Organization or Motorcycle Club. And that about does it for how to do Payphone Hits in GTA Online.