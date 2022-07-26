Stray: How to Find the Neco Badge | Badges Trophy Guide

Adorable cat game Stray has an excellent trophy list that pushes the player to discover everything hidden in the game’s world. While a regular playthrough doesn’t require the player to engage with everything on display, going for a platinum trophy sees the player complete multiple quests and experience the entirety of the game’s story.

That’s not to say that there’s some secret ending you get after you’ve gotten a platinum for Stray, just that there’s more to the game than is initially present on the surface. One such quest that fills out the world more is in trying to get the Neco badge in Chapter 10: Midtown. To get the “Badges” trophy, you’ll need to snag this badge when you enter the Neco factory.

Where to Get the Neco Badge in Stray

As mentioned above, the Neco badge is only available in Chapter 10 Midtown and is easily missable thanks to the fact that it becomes available during a dire moment in the game’s plot. After infiltrating the Neco factory with Blazer, you’ll need to avoid three sentinels, one in the first catwalk (no pun intended) area and then two that are circling the first section of the factory. Head through the facility until you encounter a worker robot looking over a railing intently. Talk to them and they’ll reveal that they dropped their keys somewhere and need help finding them.

Despite the fact that they’re looking below for their keys, you won’t actually be searching there for them. Instead, continue along the main path until you get past the first section that has you hiding behind hanging garbage crates from the sentinels. Once you’ve jumped onto the first floating barrels between hiding sections, you’ll be really close to finding the keys.

Jump across the barrels to the far right side of the area and you’ll find the keys hidden there. Pick them up and then head to the next area where normally you’d use the hanging crates to hide from more sentinels.

Instead of continuing on as normal, head to the left behind a handful of boxes and pull the lever on the wall. This will open up a heavy metal door leading back to the robot worker. Be warned: this will also alert a nearby sentinel, so stay out of its vision as you head back towards the worker.

Give the robot back his keys and they’ll award you the Neco badge! This is likely the last badge you’ll find as you explore Stray‘s world, so if you’ve found them all, the “Badge” trophy will pop once you’ve acquired it.