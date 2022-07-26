Live A Live: How To Craft All Items | Prehistory Chapter Guide

The Prehistory Chapter of Live A Live is one of the hardest for a simple reason — you won’t get useful items on your own. Your caveman Pogo will have to combine materials to make better weapons and armor. Without those upgrades, some of the boss battles become incredibly difficult. Even just trying to grind enemies as Pogo and pal becomes increasingly tough without better equipment. And the crafting NPC can be missed if you’re not exploring everywhere.

Just so you don’t waste your resources, here’s a full list of every crafting recipe in the Prehistory Chapter. For hunting beasts you’ll collect materials — by talking to a special NPC, you can combine those materials. You may need to craft sub-materials too. Yes, this simple chapter gets surprisingly complicated. We’ll also share the very best recipes you need to focus on. Scroll down to see what weapons and armor you need to create first before using up your valuable items on crappy crafted items.

Every Crafting Recipe | Combo Items

Items can be combined by finding the NPC in the hunting ground. After being banished from your village, you’ll find the crafting NPC in the upper-left corner. Another crafting NPC is found outside the enemy tribe’s lair.

Item Combos Bone Big Stick Beast Fang Beast Horn Hide Hard Rock Leather Cord Tough Hide Stone Knife Bone N/A Gigigaga Wakka Nose Ornament Gigigaga Wakka Beast Hood Stone Knife Buzzing Bone Bang Bang Drum Smoulder Spear Big Stick Shiny Spear N/A Nose Ornament Shiny Spear Burning Club Thump Axe Swish Whip Bang bang Drum Smoulder Spear Beast Fang Nose Ornament Spiky Club N/A Nose Ornament Thich Chest Hair Nose Ornament Fang Necklace Ooh! Mask Shock Caltrops Beast Horn Gigigaga Wakka Shiny Spear Nose Ornament N/A Beast Hood Gigigaga Wakka Clack Case Ooh! Mask Clack Case Hide Beast Hood Burning Club Thick Chest Hair Beast Hood N/A Thick Crest Hair Wild Dress Thick Chest Hair Leather Cord Hard Rock Stone Knife Thump Axe Nose Ornament Gigigaga Wakka Thick Chest Hair N/A Bola Gatsun Glove Venus Figurine Leather Cord Buzzing Bone Swish Whip Fang Necklace Clack Case Wild Dress Bola N/A Wild Bag Buzzing Knife Tough Hide Bang Bang Drum Bang Bang Drum Ooh! Mask Ooh! Mask Thick Chest Hair Gatsun Glove Wild Bag N/A Wild Armor Stone Knife Smoulder Spear Smoulder Spear Shock Caltrops Clack Case Leather Cord Venus Figurine Buzzing Knife Wild Armor N/A

Best Combo Items

Best Weapon Recipes: Buzzing Knife : +30 ATK for Pogo Wild Bag : +40 ATK, +20 POW, +8 IQ for Bel



Best Armor Recipes: Ooh! Mask : +10 DEF (Headgear) for Pogo & Bel Gatsun Glove : +5 DEF, +16 POW for Pogo & Bel Wild Armor : +24 DEF (Body) for Pogo Wild Dress : +40 DEF (Body) for Bel



Crafting Materials You Can Only Acquire Through Combo : Leather Cord : Stone Knife + Hide Stone Knife : Hard Rock + Bone

:

Craft up these items and you’ll stand a much better chance against the final boss — or against the optional boss. Goodluck and be prepared for a lot of grinding if you do want to fight the hidden stampeded superboss.