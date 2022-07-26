Gameranx

Live A Live: How To Craft All Items | Prehistory Chapter Guide

Don't miss out on the best items prehistory has to offer.

The Prehistory Chapter of Live A Live is one of the hardest for a simple reason — you won’t get useful items on your own. Your caveman Pogo will have to combine materials to make better weapons and armor. Without those upgrades, some of the boss battles become incredibly difficult. Even just trying to grind enemies as Pogo and pal becomes increasingly tough without better equipment. And the crafting NPC can be missed if you’re not exploring everywhere.

Just so you don’t waste your resources, here’s a full list of every crafting recipe in the Prehistory Chapter. For hunting beasts you’ll collect materials — by talking to a special NPC, you can combine those materials. You may need to craft sub-materials too. Yes, this simple chapter gets surprisingly complicated. We’ll also share the very best recipes you need to focus on. Scroll down to see what weapons and armor you need to create first before using up your valuable items on crappy crafted items.

Every Crafting Recipe | Combo Items

Items can be combined by finding the NPC in the hunting ground. After being banished from your village, you’ll find the crafting NPC in the upper-left corner. Another crafting NPC is found outside the enemy tribe’s lair.

Item CombosBoneBig Stick Beast FangBeast HornHideHard RockLeather CordTough HideStone Knife
BoneN/AGigigaga WakkaNose OrnamentGigigaga WakkaBeast HoodStone KnifeBuzzing BoneBang Bang DrumSmoulder Spear
Big StickShiny SpearN/ANose OrnamentShiny SpearBurning ClubThump AxeSwish WhipBang bang DrumSmoulder Spear
Beast FangNose OrnamentSpiky ClubN/ANose OrnamentThich Chest HairNose OrnamentFang NecklaceOoh! MaskShock Caltrops
Beast HornGigigaga WakkaShiny SpearNose OrnamentN/ABeast HoodGigigaga WakkaClack CaseOoh! MaskClack Case
HideBeast HoodBurning ClubThick Chest HairBeast HoodN/AThick Crest HairWild DressThick Chest HairLeather Cord
Hard RockStone KnifeThump AxeNose OrnamentGigigaga WakkaThick Chest HairN/ABolaGatsun GloveVenus Figurine
Leather CordBuzzing BoneSwish WhipFang NecklaceClack CaseWild DressBolaN/AWild BagBuzzing Knife
Tough HideBang Bang DrumBang Bang DrumOoh! MaskOoh! MaskThick Chest HairGatsun GloveWild BagN/AWild Armor
Stone KnifeSmoulder SpearSmoulder SpearShock CaltropsClack CaseLeather CordVenus FigurineBuzzing KnifeWild ArmorN/A

Best Combo Items

  • Best Weapon Recipes:
    • Buzzing Knife: +30 ATK for Pogo
    • Wild Bag: +40 ATK, +20 POW, +8 IQ for Bel
  • Best Armor Recipes:
    • Ooh! Mask: +10 DEF (Headgear) for Pogo & Bel
    • Gatsun Glove: +5 DEF, +16 POW for Pogo & Bel
    • Wild Armor: +24 DEF (Body) for Pogo
    • Wild Dress: +40 DEF (Body) for Bel
  • Crafting Materials You Can Only Acquire Through Combo:
    • Leather Cord: Stone Knife + Hide
    • Stone Knife: Hard Rock + Bone

Craft up these items and you’ll stand a much better chance against the final boss — or against the optional boss. Goodluck and be prepared for a lot of grinding if you do want to fight the hidden stampeded superboss.

