Stray: How to Find the Police Badge | Badges Trophy Guide

There are many things to find hidden throughout the world of Stray. Whether it’s small easter eggs making references to other games like Skyrim or Half Life or actual collectibles to be found such as the energy drink cans (which are traded for quest items) or the cosmetic badges.

Badges in Stray don’t actually do anything other than slightly change the look of the futuristic backpack your cat is wearing. The badges get pinned on the side and add a little bit of color to your look. Some badges can’t be missed like the Outsider badge awarded at the start of Chapter 7 Dead End, but most need to be found in the world. Getting them all nets the player a shiny new trophy so if you’re going for the platinum you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for the toughest badge to find: the Police Badge.

Where to Get the Police Badge in Stray

As mentioned above, the toughest badge to find in Stray is hands down the Police Badge. While all other badges are either linked to quests like the Morusque sheet music quest or found in more obvious places throughout the world, the Police Badge is hidden in an obscure corner of Chapter 10 Midtown. Once you’ve arrived in town, head down the main street until you come upon a clothing store on your left.

Walk past the store and up the handful of stairs that start to turn the street to the right. At the top of the stairs, look to your left and find the alley to the right of the clothing store. Head into it.

Once in the alley, keep looking to the right until you notice an air conditioner that you can jump up to. It shouldn’t be too far into the alley, so once you find it jump up.

Continue jumping higher and higher, heading deeper into the alley. Eventually, you’ll hit the far wall and start jumping up more AC units. Once you’ve reached the top, you’ll be standing on a sheet metal roofing piece. You have the ability to jump your way across the alley and head back towards the way you came, but to find the Police Badge, you’ll need to spot a small window for you to jump through.

The window is located in the back corner of the alley, directly available when you get to the highest point on the sheet metal roofing. There’s a pipe nearby that’s a good marker if you’re confused about which window you’re looking for. The window is pictured below:

Jump inside and you’ll find a decommissioned robot laying on the floor with the badge on his helmet. Grab the badge and then head out as there’s nothing more for you to do inside the small cell. Spooky!