Genshin Impact: Kaedehara Kazuha Talents Guide

Kaedehara Kazuha's talents operate the same as any Genshin Impact character. Learn about the buffs they give him and his team.

Genshin Impact Version 2.8 became an Anemo event, adding the new Anemo character Heizou and finally rerunning Kazuha’s banner. If you’re looking for a solid Sub-DPS, now is your time to make Kazuha come home. He can also be used as a great Anemo Support. Either way, Kazuha’s Talents are so interwoven with his full Elemental DMG potential that you should try to triple crown him.

Genshin Impact: Kaedehara Kazuha Ascension Guide | Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Know About Constellations | Genshin Impact: Everything You Need to Get to Level 90

Combat Talents

Garyuu Bladework – Normal Attack

Kazuha’s first combat talent primarily buffs his Plunging Attack. If the Plunging Attack immediately follows Kazuha’s Elemental Skill, it becomes Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan.

As Midare Ranzan, the attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG. Much like Venti’s vortex, Midare Ranzan will create a “small wind tunnel” that will pull in nearby objects and opponents.

Chihayaburu – Elemental Skill

Chihayaburu can be broken down into two components: Kazuha’s initial jump and Kazuha’s resulting Plunging Attack. During the jump, Kazuha will pull in objects and opponents, dealing Anemo DMG within the AoE. As he jumps, he pushes everything back. Within 10 seconds, Kazuha can perform Midare Ranzan.

Due to its low cooldown time and Anemo DMG, it’s important to boost Kazuha’s Elemental Skill as much as possible. Even if your Kazuha isn’t at Level 90, if you boost his Elemental Mastery enough and pair him with the right weapon, he will do Anemo DMG that matches your other characters.

Kazuha Slash – Elemental Burst

Kazuha’s Elemental Burst creates a field called Autumn Whirlwind. When unleashed, the Autumn Whirlwind will periodically deal AoE Anemo DMG to any opponents in its range. If the Autumn Whirlwind comes in contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, it will absorb that element and deal additional elemental damage. Essentially, it creates a big Swirl reaction.

This is the primary reason why Kazuha’s Energy Recharge should be cut down as much as possible. Using the Burst frequently allows you to continually deal passive elemental damage while your Main DPS does their thing.

Below is a list of all of Kazuha’s Talent Materials. Note that each Combat Talent can be leveled up. To fully complete Kazuha’s Talents, you need to multiply the totals by three.

Talent Ascension Materials

Talent Level 1-2 6 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

3 Teachings of Diligence

12,500 Mora

Talent Level 2-3 3 Silver Raven Insignia

2 Guides to Diligence

17,500 Mora

Talent Level 3-4 4 Silver Raven Insignia

4 Guides to Diligence

25,000 Mora

Talent Level 4-5 6 Silver Raven Insignia

6 Guides to Diligence

30,000 Mora

Talent Level 5-6 9 Silver Raven Insignia

9 Guides to Diligence

37,500 Mora

Talent Ascension 6-7 4 Golden Raven Insignia

4 Philosophies of Diligence

1 Gilded Scale

120,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 7-8 6 Golden Raven Insignia

6 Philosophies of Diligence

1 Gilded Scale

260,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 8-9 9 Golden Raven Insignia

12 Philosophies of Diligence

2 Gilded Scale

450,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 9-10 12 Golden Raven Insignia

16 Philosophies of Diligence

2 Gilded Scale

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora

Total Talent Materials 6 Treasure Hoarder Insignia

22 Silver Raven Insignia

31 Golden Raven Insignia

3 Teachings of Diligence

21 Guide to Diligence

38 Philosophies of Diligence

6 Gilded Scale

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

Passive Talents

Soumon Swordsmanship

This Talent unlocks at Kazuha’s first Ascension. Soumon Swordsmanship allows Chihayaburu to perform Elemental Absorption, just like you see in Kazuha Slash. If Midare Ranzan is used before the absorption effect ends, it will deal an additional 200% ATK of the absorbed elemental type. The ATK stat is taken from Kazuha’s Plunging Attack DMG.

Poetics of Fuubutsu

This Talent unlocks at Kazuha’s fourth Ascension. Kazuha provides a 0.04% Elemental DMG buff to his team whenever a Swirl reaction occurs. He grants the 0.04% bonus to the absorbed element for every point of Elemental Mastery he has – which is why it’s so important to get Kazuha’s Elemental Mastery as high as possible.

Since the bonus applies to separate elements, two of these bonuses can exist at once. For example, if you created a Hydro Swirl, Hydro gets a bonus. Then, immediately after, if you create a Pyro Swirl, Pyro then gets a buff. But the Pyro bonus does not negate the Hydro bonus. Instead, you now have a Hydro bonus and a Pyro bonus.

Cloud Strider

When Kazuha is in your party, he decreases sprinting Stamina consumption by 20%. This is not stackable with other Passive Talents that also decrease sprinting Stamina.