Genshin Impact: Kaedehara Kazuha Constellation Guide

Learn about Kaedehara Kazuha's Constellation and which Constellation is the best.

Is it time to break out the Primogems or are you sitting this one out? It’s time to decide how many Kazuhas you want.

Generally, Kazuha’s C2 is the best Constellation effect, meaning you only need to pull Kazuha three times to get the best Kazuha build. C2 buffs the Elemental Mastery of your entire team. Because Kazuha’s Passive Talent also provides an Elemental DMG buff, C2 and the Passive work very well for your Element-based team.

That doesn’t mean the rest of the Constellations are useless. C3 and C5 increase Kazuha’s Elemental Skill and Burst levels while C4 and C6 add some extras.

C1 – Scarlet Hills

The first Constellation focuses on Kazuha’s Elemental Skill, Chihayaburu. Activating this Constellation decreases Chihayaburu’s cooldown by 10%. USing Kazuha’s Elemental Burst, Kazuha Slash, completely resets Chihayaburu’s CD.

C2 – Yamaarashi Tailwind

C2 affects the Autumn Whirlwind generated from using Kazuha Slash. It increases Kazuha’s Elemental Mastery by 200 and increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the Autumn Whirlwind by 200. While the buff doesn’t stack, anyone going through the artifact grind knows that 200 Elemental Mastery is a lot, especially since both Kazuha and other characters receive the buff.

C3 – Maple Monogatari

Upon activation, Chihayaburu gains 3 levels. The most Chihayaburu can be upgraded is to Level 15.

C4 – Oozora Genpou

C4 helps with Kazuha’s Energy Recharge, meaning that you’ll be able to use his Elemental Burst faster. When Kazuha’s Energy is below 45, pressing or holding Chihayaburu regenerates 3 or 4 Energy, respectively. Also, when Kazuha glides, he’ll regain 2 Energy per second. Kazuha’s Burst requires 60 Energy to use, so this Constellation will get him three-quarters of the way there. If anything, you’ll probably run into more issues with his Burst’s 15 second cooldown time than with recharging the Burst.

C5 – Wisdom of Bansei

Upon activation, Chihayaburu gains 3 levels. The most Kazuha Slash can be upgraded is to Level 15.

C6 – Crimson Momiji

Kazuha’s final Constellation grants Anemo Infusion whenever Chihayaburu or Kazuha Slash is used. Elemental Infusion turns Normal Attack DMG into Elemental DMG, primarily affecting Swords, Claymores, and Polearms. However, the Anemo Infusion solely affects Kazuha and lasts for 5 seconds. This is where it’s important to boost Kazuha’s Elemental Mastery as much as possible, because each point of Elemental Master will increase the damage from Kazuha’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks by 0.2%.