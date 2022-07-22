MultiVersus: What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide

Multiversus has a unique little mechanic called Toast — you can give your opponent Toast after a match. Why? How? We’ll try to explain, but it really is extremely simple. Toast is a little reward you can give to allies or enemies for putting up a good fight. Think of it like a mutual sign of respect. And Toast doesn’t come free. You’ll have to earn it… or get it from other players if you’re lucky enough. Here we’re going to talk everything Toast.

Multiversus drops you into the WB extended universe and pits heroes against each other. Characters from everything under the Warner Bros banner appear here — naturally, you’ll get Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. But you can also play as Shaggy, Jake from Adventure Time, and even Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. We can only guess what other weird characters will be included down the line, but for now you’ll have 14 to choose from.

And playing online gives you access to Toast. Lots of Toast.

What Is Toast For?

Toast is a purely symbolic item you can give to other players in Multiversus. As a show of kindness, camaraderie or respect, you can gift Toast and the end of a full set. Toast can’t be gifted until at least two matches are completed.

In the set completion menu, you’ll have the option to give Toast . Toast can be awarded to players on your team or your opponents.

. Toast can be awarded to players on your team or your opponents. To give Toast, select the option above the player’s banner. If a player has been given Toast, then they’re “Toasted“!

What does Toast do? Nothing! Seriously, all you can do with Toast is give it to other players. If a player gives it to you, you can hand it out to others — Toast is kind of like “Paying it forward”, an anonymous gesture of kindness even if this particular kindness has no functional use.

Toast does have a value. You can purchase Toast with real money or unlock more.

How To Earn More Toast?

Toast doesn’t do anything, but it can still cost you. Here’s how to get more Toast in-game.

Earn free Toast bundles after increasing a Character Mastery Level .

. Level up Free & Premium Battle Pass tiers.

tiers. Purchase Toast in x10 bundles from the Shop for 350 Gold.

By playing characters online, you’ll increase Mastery Level, which also levels up the Battle Pass. If you want free Toast, you need to play with different characters online. You’ll level up, upgrade those tiers, and start swimming in Toast!