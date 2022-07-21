Stray: Curiosity Killed the Cat Trophy Guide

The trophy list in Stray is full of fun little nods to the mischief that cats get themselves into. From meowing constantly to knocking things over, there is a fair share of trophies that speak to the realities of owning a cat and observing their behavior. The “Curiosity Killed the Cat” trophy is one such achievement.

While some of Stray‘s trophies are a little bit more involved (such as the “Meowlody” trophy that has the player running across the slums in search of eight scattered sheet music pages,) “Curiosity Killed the Cat” is a simple trophy to unlock if you know where to look. Take a look below to see exactly how to unlock the trophy as soon as it becomes available in the story.

More Stray guides:

How to Unlock the “Curiosity Killed the Cat” Trophy in Stray

The requirement for unlocking the “Curiosity Killed the Cat” trophy is simple. According to the game all the player needs to do is “wear the paper bag.” There are several different paper bags that the player can put on, but the first and easiest to find is in Chapter 4 The Slums.

After running into the Slums and talking with the Guardian, the player will be directed to go meet Momo. While you can go directly to them, there’s a lot to see within the Slums. As soon as things open up, you’re able to go directly to the paper bag and make it into a temporary hat. When facing the Guardian, head to the left down the stairs towards a robot named Morusque who’s sitting with a guitar.

Just past Morusque, you’ll find a wooden crate with a handful of bulky items in it. Next to the crate is a paper bag. Approach it and you’ll be prompted to interact with it. Doing so puts it on your head and the trophy will pop. You’ll keep the bag on for a few seconds while your controls are completely scrambled around before ditching the bag and regaining regular control.

As mentioned above, there are a handful of different paper bags hidden throughout the game, but this one is perhaps the easiest to find.