Fortnite: How to Stop the Music at Rave Cave | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 started a huge party on the island. This season we have been learning about a new biome, exploring new points of interest, and more. Epic Games has kept the season fresh by debuting new weapons such as the Prime shotgun and rolling out an Indiana Jones crossover.

A new week means that a new set of challenges have landed in Fortnite. Completing challenges are a useful way to boost your battle pass level and unlock all the cosmetics to show off in-game. This guide will show you how to complete the challenge asking you to put a stop to the celebrations by stopping the music.

How to stop the music at Rave Cave in Fortnite

A Fortnite week 7 challenge asks you to ruin the party and stop the music at Rave Cave. The quickest way to complete this challenge is to make your way to the dance floor at the north side of Rave Cave. In front of the dance floor and the dancing NPCs is a stage with speakers and DJ equipment. All you have to do is go up to the stage and use your pickaxe or a weapon to destroy three speakers. Successfully completing the challenge will grant you 15,000 XP towards your Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass, so it’s definitely worth completing.

Rave Cave is already a busy landing spot, but expect it to be even more populated with players taking on the same challenge as you. You should try be the first player to land at the speakers, or grab some nearby loot and fight off the opposition.