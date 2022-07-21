Stray: All Sheet Music Locations | Meowlody Trophy Guide

While some of Stray‘s trophy list is pretty relaxed such as the “Productive Day” and “Boom Chat Kalaka” trophies, others are a lot more involved. Perhaps the most complex (other than the “I am Speed” trophy which has the player complete the game in under two hours) is the “Meowlody” trophy.

In Chapters 4 and 6, the player has free reign over exploring the Slums which is packed full of secrets and details. In the chapters, there are a handful of quests that players can complete for different rewards. Some, like the poncho quest, are essential to completing the story, but others like the sheet music quest are just for 100 percent completion.

Hidden throughout the Slums are eight pieces of sheet music that you can give to the musician Morusque for the “Meowlody” trophy. Some are a lot easier to find than others, but luckily they’re all findable from the moment you start Chapter 4. If you don’t get them all before you end the chapter, fret not, you’ll be back in the Slums for Chapter 6 where you can finish finding them all.

Sheet Music 1/8 Location

The first piece of music in the set of eight can be found inside Momo’s apartment. To find Momo’s place, head to the giant orange sign above the rest of the slums. You’ll need to go there anyway to continue the story, but if you’re just hunting down pages, you don’t need to talk to them. Go into their backroom by sliding through the open grate at the bottom of the closed door and the sheet music is found on top of some boxes.

Sheet Music 2/8 Location

Sheet Music 2/8 can be found on the rooftops of the Slums near Clementine’s apartment. You’ll end up going to Clementine’s place for 6/8 so you can grab these two pretty quickly. The apartment is across the Slums from Momo’s and it’s marked with the blue and white “Outsiders” symbol to the right of a hanging orange lantern. 2/8 is sitting on the table on the landing to the right of the entrance to Clementine’s place. Jump up to grab it.

Sheet Music 3/8 Location

To find Sheet Music 3/8, you’ll need to get into Elliot’s repair shop. The shop is located right next to Grandma’s Clothes Shop on the far end of the Slums from the Guardian (in the alleys below Clementine’s apartment.) Scratch on the door to the right of the two robots sitting outside Grandma’s shop and a robot will let you inside. On the first floor, you’ll see a huge painting of a robot portrait with the sheet music tacked onto it.

Sheet Music 4/8 Location

Sheet Music 4/8 can’t be found in the world, instead, you’ll need to trade for it. The trader Azooz is located down the stairs to the right of the Guardian, but if you want the music, you’ll need to get a can of energy drink. Energy drink cans are found littered across the Slums in vending machines (there are four vending machines total,) but the easiest to get to for this quest is close by. Run up the stairs, past the Guardian, and then head back down the stairs to Morusque. Across from them, you’ll find two vending machines, one with its lights on. Approach the one that’s lit up and interact with it. A can will shoot out. Pick up the can and then head back to Azooz. Trade with them for Sheet Music 4/8.

Sheet Music 5/8 Location

Finding Sheet Music 5/8 is simple. Head to the Dufer bar directly across from the Guardian (down the steps taking the middle path into the Slums) and then go upstairs. The page is sitting on a table next to a pack of cigarettes.

Sheet Music 6/8 Location

To find Sheet Music 6/8 you’ll need to go inside Clementine’s apartment which is directly across the Slums from Momo’s. The apartment is accessible through an open window and is marked with the blue and white “Outsiders” symbol. Go inside and into the bedroom. At the foot of the bed, there’s a small bookshelf where 6/8 is resting.

Sheet Music 7/8 Location

Sheet Music 7/8 is inside a different apartment: it’s inside Doc’s which is to the left of Momo’s when facing it head-on. Like the other apartments that you’ll need to enter to continue the story, Doc’s is marked with the blue and white “Outsiders” symbol. Once inside the apartment/library, go to the right and walk along the bookshelves until you find a piano to your left. 7/8 is located on the piano’s music desk.

Sheet Music 8/8 Location

Getting Sheet Music 8/8 is a little involved if you’re looking to solve the puzzle surrounding it naturally. It’s found in a safe in the corner of the Slums to the right of Morusque. When you find the safe, it’ll have a note on it written in binary that B-12 can’t decode. Everyone in town says that it would take a “nerd” to understand, so head on over to Elliot and show it to them. Elliot will tell you that it says to go to the Dufer bar. Go inside the building and then jump on the bar and walk across it to the painting on the left side above the neon sign. Interact with it and you’ll knock it over revealing the code 1283. Head back to the safe and you’ll unlock it getting Sheet Music 8/8.

With all eight pieces of music in hand, head on over to Morusque and hand them in. They’ll give you a badge and the “Meowlody” trophy will pop.