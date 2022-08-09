13 New Upcoming Adventure Games of 2023

Adventure games are by definition meant to be adventurous to their core. To take a person on a ride that they’ll remember, and in 2023, there are several games that make distinction.

#13 The Wolf Among Us 2

2014 – The Wolf Among Us

Developer: Telltale Games, AdHoc Studio

Publisher: Telltale Games, Athlon Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

When TellTale Games was at their original peak (before it came crashing down and had to be reborn), they were making adaptations of some of the best properties around, including The Walking Dead and Batman. But it was The Wolf Among Us that many thought was fun, because it felt like a piece that fit the style of storytelling that they were going for.

If you’re not familiar with the Fables line of comics, The Wolf Among Us stars The Big Bad Wolf, aka Bigby, as he watches over Fabletown as its Sheriff. But in this town, happy endings don’t happen, and darkness is everywhere.

The Wolf Among Us 2 takes place six months after the first game and will force Bigby to face all new threats.

#12 The Invincible

Developer: Starward Industries, Stardward Industries

Publisher: Starward Industries, 11 Bit Studios

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2023

It should’ve been a simple exploration and discovery mission, but rarely do things like that ever go to plan, right?

You play as Yasna, who is part of a crew set to explore the planet of Regis III. The problem? Not long into your journey, your crew goes missing, and now you must search for them on a planet that isn’t quite what it seems. You’ll make stunning finds and have to face terrifying philosophical choices as you try and make sense of all that’s going on.

Who will you interact with? Who can you trust? What choices must you make? Get The Invincible when it comes out and discover the truth for yourself.

#11 Cocoon

Developer: Geometric Interactive

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, NS, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

To be clear here, this isn’t based on the movie of the same name from the 1980s. Just wanted to get that out of the way first.

But you should expect a rather unique adventure though, as the person who led Cocoon is the same person who helped make both Limbo and Inside, and those who have played those games will know how deep and dark those titles were.

In Cocoon, you’ll play as an entity that must carry a special orb on its back, and then literally jump to worlds within worlds in order to solve puzzles and figure out a cosmic mystery. There’s many entities and mysteries to unwind in this game, so be ready for it.

#10 Coffee Talk: Episode 2 – Hibiscus & Butterfly

Developer: Toge Productions

Publisher: Toge Productions, Chorus Worldwide

Platforms: NS, XBO, PS4, PC

Release: 2023

The original Coffee Talk game was one that was made in a time when we really couldn’t interact with one another. So any kind of interaction would do. It challenged you to listen as a barista in a coffee show whose clientele wasn’t exactly human at times.

Coffee Talk: Episode 2 – Hibiscus & Butterfly continues that unique story by putting you back in the shop and giving you all sorts of new faces, and familiar faces, to talk with as you serve them coffee.

The simulator is a mix of brewing drinks and helping people out via conversations. Serve them the right drinks to warm their hearts and potentially change their lives!

#9 Tchia

Developer: Awaceb

Publisher: Awaceb

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

Release: 2023

Inspired by the home of its creators, New Caledonia, Tchia puts you on a physics-driven adventure that’ll have you exploring an archipelago with all sorts of wonders within.

Through Tchia you’ll get to swim, ride boats, climb trees and just overall explore the islands to see what each have to hold. What’s more, you’ll get to use Tchia’s special ability to transfer his soul into animals and objects in order to use them to solve all sorts of puzzles!

As you’ll find out as you play, this brightly-colored game is meant to invoke awe, wonder, and fun. So try it out when it arrives on PlayStation and see it all for yourself!

#8 American Arcadia

Developer: Out of the Blue Games

Publisher: Raw Fury

Platforms: XBO, PS4, PC

Release: TBA

To best compare it to something you might know, American Arcadia is a game that is basically the video game version of The Truman Show. Because in this alternate 70’s version of the world, you live in the city of Arcadia, which is the most-watched city in the world.

And by “most-watched”, we mean that its citizens are monitored 24/7 and the people don’t know about it. What’s more, if there’s a “drop in the ratings” for whatever reason, people can die for that.

You’ll play as two different characters who are trying to escape the reality they’re in, and have to do so via a variety of gameplay mechanics and “documentary-style” storytelling.

#7 The Last Night

Developer: Odd Tales

Publisher: Odd Tales

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release: TBA

If you were to read the overall synopsis for The Last Night, you might actually get depressed. Because this is a game about a young man named Charlie who lives in a futuristic Cyberpunk world where people are defined by “what they consume” because they almost literally want for nothing in the worst of ways.

You aren’t able to partake in those “pleasures” though, and your life only gets harder, and more interesting, as you try and take your fate into your own hand.

Explore the world of The Last Night, make key relationships and interactions and see how the world changes based on what you do. Will you be able to find your reason for living?

#6 Season: A Letter to the Future

Developer: Scavengers Studio

Publisher: Scavengers Studio

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: TBA

Season: A Letter to the Future is very different kind of game. Mainly because it’s a bicycle adventure title mixed with mystery and wonder due to the fact that a “cataclysm” is coming, and you must collect the memories and knowledge of people in order to figure out the stories of this world.

Every person you meet will unlock a new story, a new memory, and share key moments of their lives that are worth recording. The more you get, the more you learn about everyone and the world, as well as determine what is coming…and why it is all ending in the first place.

#5 Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Developer: Simogo

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: NS, PC

Release: 2023

Aside from having one of the weirdest video game titles ever (and yes, that’s saying something give all the unique names of games over the years), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is a mystery wrapped within many other mysteries that is up to you to solve…all the while trying to solve the mystery of yourself.

The noir “surreality” of the game is going to throw many different things at you that you need to solve, including finding out the true roles of people that you meat and how they all connect to the central mystery.

Will you be able to figure out how it all connects?

#4 Dustborn

Developer: Red Thread Games

Publisher: Quantic Dream

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

If you’re up for something both different and yet colorful, then Dustborn is for you. Because this game is a story-driven title that will follow a band of misfits and outcasts who are traveling across a divided continent to transport a mysterious package from California to Nova Scotia.

Nothing wrong with that, right? But there’s a lot of depth in this title, and this “road trip” will open many avenues for you that’ll show you the “power of words” and how much deeper your friends are than you realize.

Each of you have special skills and abilities, and how you use them in the game is up to you. So make the journey, learn the truth about your crew, and see if it is better on the other side.

#3 The Alters

Developer: 11 Bit Studios

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

This one is a bit of a mind trip…you’ve been warned. The Alters is about a man who crash-landed on a planet and is all alone. To try and survive a key event that is happening to him, he must create alternate versions of himself to literally help himself. But surely it can’t be that simple…right…?

This title is about exploring the binary decisions that you make that will change your life and set you on an alternate course, then coming to face them and wondering if “this is the real you”, all wrapped up in a sci-fi setting that will mess with you if you’re not careful…

#2 The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Developer: Deck Nine, Telltale Games

Publisher: Telltale Games

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: TBA

Fans of the hit TV show will be excited that The Expanse: A Telltale Series is coming, and will help expand the lore of the series even more.

The title actually serves as a prequel to the series as you’ll play as Camina Drummer on board the ship known as The Artemis where things start to go wrong and it’s up to you to try and find a way out of the situation, and figure out “what do to do with the truth”.

As per usual with TellTale Titles, your choices will affect the outcomes of not just conversations, but what happens next in the story.

#1 Shadows of Doubt

Developer: ColePowered Games

Publisher: ColdPowered Games, Sold-Out Software, Fireshine Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Welcome to a noir yet hyper-industrialized version of the 1980s. In the game, you’ll play as a private investigator who only gets money by solving cases, selling information, and getting special side jobs to help fill their coffers.

But when a serial killer arrives in the city, you might just hit the biggest score yet. However, what you find along the way might be even more valuable than catching them.

The city of Shadows of Doubt is massive, and it’s 100% “alive” in that every person has a life, job, home, purpose, and if you interact with them, great! If not, their life goes on.

Explore the city from top to bottom, find clues, secrets, and tidbits that could make the case, and make your life even richer.