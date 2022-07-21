Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Terminator Crossover | Bundles, Prices, Release Date

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 launched a huge amount of new content. This includes the new Fortune’s Keep map for a fresh Warzone experience, new weapons, and more. The content does not stop there as the Season 4 Reloaded update is just around the corner. Activision has announced that Terminator will arrive in Vanguard and Warzone and here is everything you need to know about the crossover.

If you are a fan of Terminator and Call of Duty, it’s great news for you. The crossover is inspired by the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgement Day and it will debut an array of cosmetics for you to get your hands on.

Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Terminator bundles

The Terminator crossover will launch two limited-time bundles with cosmetics that can be equipped in multiplayer and battle royale:

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator bundle

“Model T-800” Operator skin with its own Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP highlights

“Neural Net Processor” Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Coltan Alloy” and “Motorhead” Legendary Weapon Blueprints

“Always Scanning” Weapon Charm

“I’ll Be Back” Animated Emblem

“Infrared Optics” Reticle

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator bundle

“Model T-1000” Operator skin with its own Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP highlights

“Liquid Metal” Submachine Gun, “Persistent Mission” Assault Rifle, and “Identity Theft” Light Machine Gun Legendary Weapon Blueprints

“Alternative Future” Watch

“Full Chase” Animated Emblem

“Unstoppable” Animated Calling Card

At the time of writing, it is unknown how much the Terminator bundles will cost. If they are priced at the same as previous Tracer Packs, they usually cost 2400 Call of Duty points. Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded will begin on July 27, but the Terminator bundles will be available to purchase throughout August.