Stranger of Paradise: Trials of the Dragon DLC – How Easily Farm Dragon Tokens & Unlock Main Missions

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin just unleashed its first major DLC expansion. The Trials of the Dragon DLC adds new main missions, new side missions, new bosses, new jobs and even new mechanics — every job can unlock alternate advanced classes for even more job customization. But many players will never see it. To progress to the end of the DLC, you’ll have to play on the new Bahamut Difficulty, which is brutally hard for returning players. If all you did was beat the main game, you’ll be woefully unprepared for this extreme endgame content.

Unless you start grinding with this incredibly devious little trick. In the DLC, you can’t progress until you earn Dragon Tokens. These can only be earned by completing missions on Bahamut Difficulty, which are so high level, even if you’re Gear Level 300, regular enemies can one-shot you instantly. You can always complete the DLC Missions in Extra Mode, a new optional “easy” mode that gives your player character an extreme buff but playing on Extra Mode won’t earn you Dragon Tokens. Confused yet?

Basically, you have to play Bahamut Difficulty to earn Dragon Tokens, but Bahamut Difficulty is too hard for many players. If you want to earn Dragon Tokens even if you’re a low level character, there’s a method to make it happen. You won’t have to fight a single enemy.

More Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin guides:

5 Tips & Tricks You Need To Know | How To Free Up Inventory | All Boss Battles Gallery

How To Easily Farm Dragon Tokens | DLC Progression Guide

To unlock Trials of the Dragon main missions, you’ll need to earn Dragon Tokens by playing any missions on Bahamut Difficulty. Normally, that requires collecting extremely high-level gear and fighting through deadly missions full of monsters that can kill you fast. If you’re sick of dying and just want to stock up on Dragon Tokens, here’s what you need to do.

How To Farm Dragon Tokens : Complete runs of the Coral Memories: The Greedy Side Mission in the Cavern of Earth . This mission can be completed without killing any enemies. Just sprint to the end. To make this extra easy, equip the Ninja Class and cast Utsusemi .

: Complete runs of the in the . This mission can be completed without killing any enemies. Just sprint to the end.

This method can be completed in about 2~ minutes and earns you 200~ Dragon Tokens per run. Set the Trial Rating to max to increase Drop Rate. There are other ways to earn Dragon Tokens by defeating high-level bosses with powerful techniques — usually aided by the Sage. But this method can be done solo with no additional teamwork or gear. You will want to work your way up to Level 400~, which can be done (easier) with Extra Mode active on Chaos / Bahamut Difficulty. Do it and you’ll be able to unlock the Bahamut boss. Defeat the Bahamut boss to earn yourself the Summoner job, one of the coolest jobs in the game.

Source: [u/arciele on Reddit]