Stranger of Paradise: Trials of the Dragon DLC – How To Get Geared Up Fast | Level 200 Guide

The Trials of the Dragon missions are now available for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin — and they’re not for the faint of heart. These new missions can only be played on the new Bahamut Difficulty, which is even harder than the main game’s hardest Chaos difficulty setting. Only the best of the best players will be able to survive the onslaught, but there is a way to make your adventure slightly easier.

The Trials of the Dragon DLC includes 3 new jobs, 2 new bosses, 4 main missions and 9 side missions. This is advanced content, and you’ll have to play on Chaos Difficulty and above to earn enough gear to survive for long. Luckily, there are ways to make the content easier — at least you can grind easier. Here’s a few tips to getting started in the DLC.

How To Easily Jump To Gear Level 200

Even if you haven’t been playing through Chaos Difficulty, you can quickly acquire a full set of Level 200 gear. This skips a lot of boring grinding.

Play through DLC Mission 1 — the first mission has a suggested Level of 200, but it isn’t necessary. This is a story-only mission that rewards you with a full set of Level 200 Gear on completion.

If you play through DLC Mission 1 you’ll be set to continue. But the rest of the game isn’t so easy.

How To Progress In The DLC

To progress in the DLC, you must complete missions on Bahamut Difficulty. This is extremely difficult and requires high level gear. Completing missions on Bahamut Difficulty will reward you with a new resource called Dragon Treasures.

To progress, here’s a few tips that you need to know.

Complete missions on Bahamut Difficulty to earn Dragon Tokens . These are required to unlock more DLC missions.

to earn . These are required to unlock more DLC missions. To complete Bahamut Difficulty, you need to grind for high level gear. To earn better gear, play missions on Chaos / Bahamut with Extra Mode enabled . Extra Mode gives you a massive buff that makes beating high level missions much easier.

. gives you a massive buff that makes beating high level missions much easier. While Extra Mode is active, you won’t earn Dragon Tokens , but you will earn high level gear. Use Extra Mode to grind for high level gear and boost your level.

is active, you , but you will earn high level gear. Use Extra Mode to grind for high level gear and boost your level. Extra Mode doesn’t allow you to earn Dragon Treasures, you will still progress in the main story.

To make high-level play easier, use the Sage Class — the Sage can spam Healing / Buffs / DPS. To easily farm for gear, play through Coral Memories: Avenger and sprint to the end. You can complete the mission while healing and don’t need to actually kill any enemies. Easy.

The content is extremely difficult, but if you’re a dedicated player and don’t mind grinding, this is how you’ll want to get started. Goodluck slaying Chaos one more time.