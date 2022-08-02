Final Fantasy 14: Everything You Need to Know About Moogle Treasure Trove

Moogle Treasure Trove is an event in the popular MMORPG Final Fantasy 14. The event takes place from July 25th, 2022, till the release of the 6.2 patch of the game. Tasking players with various challenges and missions to undertake for rewards of differing rarity, the event seeks to incentivize players to complete past content. Completion of dungeons that are part of the event, as well as raids, earns players items exclusive to the event. Dungeons and raids that are a part of the event are marked with a Moogle symbol in the Duty Finder. Upon completion of the content, players can exchange currency known as Irregular Tomestones of Verity to NPCs to receive their rewards.

More Final Fantasy 14 Guides:

How Does Cross-Platform Work on Final Fantasy 14? | How to be a Carpenter in Final Fantasy 14 | What is the Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy 14 | How to Become an Alchemist in Final Fantasy 14 | How to be a Weaver in Final Fantasy 14

What are Irregular Tomestones of Verity and How to Earn them?

Irregular Tomestones of Verity are the currency in which players can receive rewards during the Moogle Treasure Trove event. Players can complete the level 50 story quest based around The Praetorium and The level 70 Orbonne Monastery raid to receive these Tomestones. Upon completion of the quests, players will receive three Tomestones of Verity. Please note that these quests must be completed without joining a party already in progress.

Running the event quests unrestricted is also moot as players will not receive rewards for completing content while being over-leveled. This allows players seeking to earn items to have a similar experience and requires a base level of skill to complete. Players who complete a raid or a 24-player challenging dungeon receive seven Tomestones of Verity. This includes the Orbonne Monastery raid as well as The Praetorium.

Players yet to reach level 70 can also complete dungeon content for various numbers of Tomestones of Verity. These dungeons include The Keeper of the Lake, The Lost City of Amdapor, Haukke Manor (Hard), Castrum Merdianum, and The Aurum Vale, as well as others. Ranging from levels 50 to 80, these dungeons will offer players still in the leveling experience to earn Tomestones.

Item Exchanges and Where to Find them

As explained above, Tomestones gathered from running specific dungeons or raids marked with the Moogle symbol in the Duty Finder are to be exchanged for items. This can be achieved easily by finding the Itinerant Moogle NPC, which is located in the three starting areas. Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks, New Gridania, and Ul’dah all have their own Moogle NPC near the main Aetherytes.

What Can be Earned From the Event Exchange?

Looking to gain a new mount, treasure, or a new minion? Maybe you are a player seeking to earn currency inside the Gold Saucer? All this and more can be earned through the Item Exchange during the Moogle Treasure Trove Event, which, to reiterate, lasts until the release of Patch 6.2. The event is speculated to last for a number of weeks or as long as a month. The full list of content that can be completed for the event can be found here.