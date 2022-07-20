Stray: Boom Chat Kalaka Trophy Guide

There are a lot of great trophies in Stray that reward you just for exploring and interacting with the game’s world. If you’re anything like me, you’ll have taken a quick look at what sort of trophies you’ll be able to unlock in your first playthrough before starting the game for the first time. One trophy that caught my eye was the “Boom Chat Kalaka” trophy that requires you to dunk a basketball.

Due to the protagonist’s lack of opposable thumbs, I figured it might be a little tough to do that, but I’d keep my eyes peeled for any basketballs I found. Lo and behold, I encountered several in the first few hours of the game, but only one would allow me to unlock the trophy on the way to the platinum. Take a look below to find out how to unlock it.

How to Get the Boom Chat Kalaka Trophy

As mentioned above, there are basketballs littered throughout your adventure, but only one will unlock the “Boom Chat Kalaka” trophy. In Chapter 4 The Slums, you’ll have a conversation with the Guardian, a spear-wielding robot where they’ll direct you to Momo, a robot that can help you escape the walls of the city. Before setting off to find them, take a look to your right. At the top of the stairs, you’ll find a basketball precariously waiting for someone to give it a push.

At the bottom of the stairs is a knocked-over trash can that perfectly lines up with the basketball. Line yourself up properly to hit the ball head-on and give it a little tap. If you’ve properly aligned yourself, you’ll knock the ball directly into the can and the trophy will pop. It’s simple, but it can take a few tries.

If you hit the ball and missed, fret not, the ball will reset itself every so often as you explore the city. If you don’t want to wait, however, you can just reload the last checkpoint through the pause menu which just takes a few seconds. Depending on when the checkpoint hit, you may have to have a brief discussion with B-12, but it’s really fast, so you’ll be able to try for the trophy again in no time.