Stray: Productive Day Trophy Guide

The trophy list for Stray is really solid and a good recommendation for anyone looking to snag a relatively easy platinum trophy tied to a game that’s fun to play. Not all trophies are total winners, however, as a few are a little more tedious than we’d probably like. Things like the “No More Lives” trophy that has the player die nine times or the “Productive Day” trophy.

Getting the “Productive Day” trophy isn’t difficult, but it does require the player to have a little bit of patience. Obviously, it’s necessary for the platinum, so if you’re looking to unlock it, take a look at our guide below.

More Stray guides:

| How Many Chapters Are in Stray? | No More Lives Trophy Guide | Chapter 3 – The Flat Battery Locations |

How to Get the Productive Day Trophy

The in-game requirements for unlocking the “Productive Day” trophy read: “Sleep for more than one hour.” While this seems pretty straightforward, it does require a little bit of explanation. To actually go to sleep in Stray, you’ll need to find one of the designated spots for sleeping. There are a handful of different spots throughout the game, but the first you’ll find is in Chapter 4 The Slums.

After being introduced to the robot community and assigned a new objective of meeting up with Momo, you’re able to explore the city a little bit. Instead of heading directly to the tower with the orange sign, head down the stairs directly to the left of the Guardian (the robot with a big spear that directs you to Momo.)

When you get down the stairs, you’ll find a robot with long hair and a guitar sitting under a warm light. Next to the robot is a pillow that you can interact with. When you hit triangle, your cat will curl up on it and go to sleep, purring softly. To unlock the “Productive Day” trophy you’ll need to sit here for one real-time hour. The time spent asleep on the pillow needs to be consecutive, so if you hop off the pillow at any point, you’ll have to start over.

Once you’ve slept for an hour, the trophy will pop. As mentioned above, this isn’t the only place to do this, but it’s the first and is pretty easy to find. Any location where the cat curls into a ball and starts purring/snoring will work to get the trophy.