Escape Academy: How To Solve Every Puzzle | Full Walkthrough

Become an A+ Escapist with our complete Escape Academy walkthrough. We have solutions with explanations for every single puzzle in this very-puzzling game. Split into 13 “rooms” — Escape Academy drops you into chambers with a tight time limit. You’ve got to solve the puzzles and reach the objective before time runs out. Depending on how many hints you use (or if you fail to reach the time limit) you’ll be given lower scores. If you manage to win under the time limit and with no hints, you’ll earn a guaranteed A+. And with these tips, you’ll always get an A+.

Escape Academy is available now on Xbox Game Pass.

Walkthrough

Escape Academy is an escape room puzzle game. Each level has a time limit and various puzzles in a locked room for you to solve. You’ll collect items, use them, or solve interactive puzzles — there’s a major focus on environmental clues, so always look for anything that might connect to something else. All the clues are always found in the levels, so you never need to search for information outside the game. You’re given all the tools you’ll need, but some of the puzzles are maddeningly difficult.

Some levels can be played out of order. The order listed below isn’t strictly required for all players — this order goes from easiest-to-hardest whenever new rooms become available.

Level 1: Introductions

The first level. A standard simple Escape Room that becomes a lot more complex when you reach the second stage.

Level 2: Entrance Exam

Your true test as an Escapist! Locked in the Headmaster’s Office, you’ll need to scrounge for clues and discover your top teacher’s true name.

Level 3: Escape Artist

Set in an expansive statue garden, you’ll be combined colors and drawing symbols to solve the many paint-related puzzles here.

Level 4: Under Pressure

Trapped underwater as the room floods, you’ll have a very limited time to climb up and out. Each level you climb up, you’ll earn yourself another 5 minutes on the clock.

Level 5: The Breakout

A twist on the standard Escape Room. Instead of escaping yourself, you’re helping an ally escape. Using monitors and computer controls, you’ll send aid to allies as they invade an enemy prison.

Level 6: Trial By Taste

Welcome to the kitchen! Solve culinary conundrums, locate forks, and climb the food pyramid to escape this poisonous encounter.

Level 7: Lab Rat

Say hello to Quanty the computer. Hack through password and technology themed puzzles. Bring a notepad for the tricky sequence at the end!

Level 8: The Tea Kettle

The Greenhouse is a Green Thumb’s paradise. You’ll be digging up dirt, splicing seeds and studying butterflies to unravel this recipe.

Level 9: The Rival Room

Its Escapist vs. Escapist. This mirrored course challenges you to a series of five Escape Rooms. Solve the puzzles under the time limit to progress to one final super-completicated safe.

Level 10: Where There’s Smoke

The Library is burning! The Library is a museum / scholastic lair filled with secrets and twists on standard puzzles. Don’t let the heat go to your head.

Level 11: Tea ‘N Tea

The Quad is about to blow. A briefcase bomb sits at the center of this level — blast open every vehicle and devise a way to disarm the bomb before time runs out. One wrong move and you’re toast.

Level 12: The Confrontation

A short story level that leads into the big finale.

Level 13: What Lies Below

The most intimidating Escape Room yet. This massive chamber requires a different kind of thinking — just solving the puzzles isn’t enough. You have to subvert the scheme, unlocking new hidden areas and completing puzzles in alternate ways to access every secret section of this map.