12 New Upcoming Shooter Games of 2023

Video games are meant to be many things, and stress relief is one of them. Shooter games are something gamers flock to for mindless fun, and the genre continues to grow year after year. Here are our picks for the best upcoming shooter games of 2023. Keep an eye out–these look like a blast.

#12 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

You live in the city of Redfall, where nothing major ever happens–until the vampires come and take everything over. A horde of vampires have blotted out the sun and are trying to take over, but you and your friends are going to fight back to ensure that doesn’t happen. You’ll be able to work on your own or join up with others in co-op in order to fight off the vampire menace and see the sun again.

Why did they attack your town? How were they able to block out the sun? Who is the true mastermind behind this invasion? Load up and find out in Redfall next year!

#11 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

The Division was meant to be the next big step for the Tom Clancy franchise as a whole. As it stands, it’s made a dent, but not an impact. True, it’s released two games that have done well, but not to the extent that many were hoping for based on the years of development.

Now, there’s another attempt with the franchise via Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland. We don’t know a lot about the game, but there is confirmation that this will be a free-to-play title. There are also rumors of all sorts of game modes, a potentially really big open world, and more!

#10 Gunbrella

Developer: Doinksoft

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, NS

Release: 2023

Gunbrella might sound like the official name for The Penguin’s favorite weapon. This noir-punk adventure features you as a man out for revenge in a world where a certain natural resource has driven people to great depths (in the bad way) in order to get it. You’ll be armed with the Gunbrella and have to go up against everything from cops, to ghouls, to cults, and more. If you want to see what this special weapon can do, you’ll just have to play the game next year.

#9 Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: TBA

The Warhammer 40K franchise is full of games both big and small that are masterful in their strategy as well as ruthless in their combat. For Warhammer 40000: Space Marine II, you’ll again be taking the role of a marine trying to save the galaxy.

It’s up to you to fight back the darkness that is encroaching on the human kingdom and the galaxy as a whole. As you beat it back you’ll learn deep and dark secrets that could challenge everything you know. Just remember, your loyalty to humanity and desire for battle trump everything else!

#8 Alara Prime

Developer: Fall Damage

Publisher: Level Infinite

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Given how many shooters, team shooters, and shooters with different characters or “heroes” to play as, it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle, and doing so can be a death sentence. That’s why Alara Prime is honestly so unique. In this game, it’s not as simple as having two sets of characters going at one another–it’s actually 3 sets of characters. Alara Prime is 4v4v4 matchup in which anything can happen with all the personalities in the room.

You can work together against one team to try and complete the objective, go crazy in order to mow down the opposition, or something in between. Choose your class, your playstyle, and get to work.

#7 Killer Bean

Developer: Killer Bean Studios

Publisher: Killer Bean Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

The following game description you’re about to read is about is seven different kinds of crazy. You are a Killer Bean. You were an assassin (yes, really) for a shadow organization that has betrayed you! Now, you must use your incredible skills and weapons (yes, really) to take revenge and wipe out the whole group.

Developer: Free Lives

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

You thought the last game was crazy? Wait until you get a load of Anger Foot. In this game, you play as someone who has the “world’s deadliest feet” and it’s up to you to use those feet to beat the crap out of anyone who stands in your way. You’ll fight a menagerie of different bad guys so that they might know your “feet of justice”. But why just settle for what your feet can do now? Upgrade them and find out just how powerful they can be!

#5 Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

If we were to tell you that Exoprimal is a game where you suit up in powerful exosuits in order to take on some dangerous enemies, you probably wouldn’t blink. But if we told you that those exosuits you’re wearing were to make you on par with dinosaurs, would that up the stakes? Load up alone or with friends. Will you fight to the very end, or will you be the one that goes extinct?

#4 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022 Early Access, Full Game Expected 2023

The original Overwatch title doesn’t need an introduction. The team-based FPS revolutionized certain things in the game industry and inspired a lot of look alikes. It’s grown quite a bit since its release years back, and now, the extension of that is here via Overwatch 2. While there’s still a lot of tweaking going on (and beta tests going on with players), there’s little doubt that the team behind the game are wanting to expand on what the original did and have the same kind of impact.

#3 Hyenas

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS5, X/S, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2023

Here on Earth, it’s hard to imagine the corporate elite being any cruel than they already are, but in the universe of Hyenas, they show how much lower they can go. Humanity has colonized Mars. More accurately, the rich and powerful have secured Mars for themselves, and have left the rest of humanity to rock on a floating garbage heap. What’s more, they’re using their influence to get “artifacts” from Earth to please themselves. How would you like to take them back?

#2 Payday 3

Developer: Overkill Software

Publisher: Starbreeze Studios, Prime Matter

Platforms: PC, Xbox, PlayStation, NS

Release: 2023

The Payday franchise has delivered all sorts of big gameplay moments. Payday 2 was legendary for its DLC content and using it to make sure that the lore kept growing and the heists were even grander. Payday 3 will be no different, we can promise you that. In this game, you’ll be put in a “living city” and be charged with taking on some of the most dangerous heists yet. So make sure you and your friends or allies are ready, because only through teamwork will you be able to pull this off.

#1 RoboCop: Rogue City

Developer: Teyon, Nacon

Publisher: Teyon, Nacon

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, X/S, PS5

Release: 2023

Why is RoboCop: Rogue City so high on this list despite the fact that it was just announced and we know precious little about the game? Simple–it’s Robocop! That’s all you really need to know.

In this game, you’ll be playing as the one and only Alex Murphy, who is trying to keep the people of Detroit safe from those who are trying to corrupt it from the inside out. Using your iconic arsenal (and one-liners), you must do whatever it takes to carry out the Prime Directives and save Detroit. But be warned: many will oppose you, and it’ll be up to you to decide how far you go for peace.

Your move, creep.