As Dusk Falls, Complete Ending Guide

As Dusk Falls is a narrative-based game in which story and outcomes mean everything. This game can currently be played for free on Xbox Game Pass. The game has received positive reviews from many outlets for its narrative direction and tackles an intresting story. There are multiple endings that you can unlock, depending on what choices you make in the game. Be sure to follow this guide to achieve your desired endings.

We suggest you play through the game once on your own to keep everything a surprise before using any guides.

As Dusk Falls Endings

There are multiple endings in As Dusk Falls, and depending on what choices you make in the game, things will change. There are five endings in all that all play out differently from one another. You will need to play through the game multiple times in order to see them all, but it’s more than worth it with the game’s expertly crafted story.

The guide below is spoiler free but clearly describes the actions you need to take in order to get each ending. Here is how to unlock every ending in As Dusk Falls.

Jay Stays in Canada

Evading the police by passing Quick Time Event sections.

Save Bear.

Get Zoe to forgive Jay.

Jay Gets Arrested

Evade police by passing QTE segments.

Save Bear.

Don’t allow Zoe to forgive Jay.

Get Zoe to call the police on Jay.

Tyler Becomes Wanted

Don’t reveal the location of the cabin to the Sheriff.

Jay helps Tyler pick up the branch in the woods.

Vince Stays Married

Make the right choices in Book One, Chapter Two.

Forgive Michelle.

Sue the airline.

Choose to stay married.

Save Michelle.

Sharon and Paul Escape