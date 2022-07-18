Halo Infinite Season 2 Overview

Halo Infinite launched Season 2 of its multiplayer component on May 3rd, 2022, which brought more content to the game, including two added maps and three new game modes. With the release of the flight for its Cooperative beta, now is an excellent time to cover what Season 2 contains.

More Halo Infinite Guides:

Halo Infinite: How To Access The Campaign Co-Op Beta | Halo Infinite Gets a Prequel Novel | Battlefield 2042 Outperforms Halo After Season One Launch

Newly Added Maps

Halo Infinite added two new maps into its multiplayer with the Season 2 update and added challenges that players can complete for Event Rewards. Through the Battle Pass system, From July 19th to August 1st, the first of the multiplayer maps called Breaker was released, created specifically for the Big Team Battle game mode, which pits two teams of twelve players against each other. With a design style reminiscent of the tower battles of Unreal Tournament’s Facing Worlds map. Teams are pitted against each other at opposite ends of the map with a centralized path. These open lines of sight will allow players to pick off enemies as they cross the area.

On the Arena front, a smaller map type designed for up to 12 player matches, players have received the Catalyst map. Available for matchmaking playlists as well as Ranked Arena and Custom games. This map provided a higher octane experience than its Big Team Battle counterpart. Smaller corridors and hallways with clear lines of sight make for a typically more up close and personal experience.

Newly Added Game Modes

Last Spartan Standing

Last Spartan Standing is a 12-player free for all game mode with a set loadout and a limited number of respawns. Loadouts are also controlled by the game mode, with six different levels of progression gained by eliminating enemies or enemy AI. From weaker weapons like the Disruptor shock pistol and Sidekick pistol, players can gain access to different weapons by killing opponents. It also incorporates a Danger Zone mechanic in which players are incentivized to move toward a central zone. As the name implies, the game is over when all enemies have depleted their available respawns. But eliminated players are allowed to spectate without penalty.

King of the Hill (KOTH)

This area control game mode has two teams of four facing off for territories and control locations. This requires players not only to be able to attack a centralized objective but to be able to hold it while the enemies can infinitely spawn while defender spawns are limited during the capture of the point. In Ranked instances of the game, Hills, as they are called, follow a strict pathing system, while in non-ranked play, the spawns for the first location are always static and randomized afterward. This 4v4 game mode has become a staple in the Halo franchise and encourages team play and communication.

Land Grab

The Land Grab game mode holds many similarities to King of the Hill, with the distinguishing factor being the number of locations to hold in Land Grab. Players must hold three locations on the map as opposed to one in King of the Hill. This game mode is to be rotated in and out of play within Season 2 and hopes to add to a healthy amount of game modes and experiences available in Season 2 of Halo Infinite multiplayer.