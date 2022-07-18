Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 16 Solution

Test Chamber 16 is Portal 2‘s final main puzzle room and it’s definitely one of the game’s trickiest. It combines excursion funnels, repulsion gel, and turrets in a way that can stump even the most veteran puzzle solvers. Because it’s right on the brink of the end of the game’s story, some people don’t want to be stuck on the chamber for too long, so I’d recommend following this guide.

Chapter 8 is full of the most complicated puzzles in the entire Portal: Companion Collection, so if you’re stumped, you’re not alone. Take a look at the guide below to see exactly what to do and how to make your way to the final two chapters of the game.

How to Solve Test Chamber 16 in Portal 2

When you first enter Test Chamber 16, you’ll notice an excursion funnel, three turrets behind a wall of glass, and a pipe of blue repulsion gel that isn’t currently dripping any. The exit door is past the turrets, so that’s where you’re headed, but you’ll need to deal with them first. To do this, you’ll need gel. Portal yourself across the room and underneath the gel pipe to the button below.

If you hit the button, blue gel will drip out of the pipe for a few seconds, but it just falls straight down through the grated floor. Turn around and put your first portal on the wall where the funnel is hitting, then put your second on the wall just below the pipe so that the funnel is shooting out of the wall underneath the pipe and towards the main area of the room. With all that set up, hit the button for the gel to fall into the funnel.

Once the gel passes over the small bit of floor on the platform you’re standing on that isn’t made of the chainlink grate, drop it by moving your first portal to a new position. This will cover the section in the gel and give you a way to get back to the main area.

With that taken care of, set up the funnel underneath the pipe again, hit the button, and then use the new pool of blue gel to jump into the funnel.

As soon as you’re back to the main section of the room, hop out of the funnel and step on the pressure tile that’s on the ground. This will reverse the flow of the excursion funnel and pull the gel towards your portals.

As soon as the majority of the gel is through the portal, quickly step off the tile and shoot your second portal on the small portalable surface on the other side of the glass wall (to see the setup, look at the images below.)

Once the gel is floating over the three turrets on the other side of the glass, move your second portal and the gel will cover them and send them flying. Now you can access the button on the other side of the glass.

Walk to the other side of the glass taking note that the platform where the turrets were is now covered in blue gel. Turn around and hit the button. This will uncover a tilted portal tile on the other side of the glass. That’s your ticket out of this chamber.

Put your second portal (the one hooked up to the excursion funnel) on the floor next to the slanted tile. Jump into the funnel and ride it to the ceiling. Once you’re on top, put your first portal on the slanted wall tile and you’ll go flying across the room, bounce off of the gel, and then land at the exit.

Welcome to Chapter 9!