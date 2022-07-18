Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 15 Solution

The back half of Portal 2 is full of some of gaming’s toughest puzzles. Although they can be tricky to wrap your head around, they’re also supremely satisfying to finally solve. The only unfortunate thing about their difficulty is that they can put the brakes on the story in a major way that grinds the pacing to a complete halt. Given how high the stakes of the game are at that point, it’s kind of a drag whenever you get stumped on one puzzle for too long.

Test Chamber 15 combines a handful of elements including excursion funnels, propulsion gel, and juggling different pressure tiles. It can be a lot to keep track of, especially for those playing through Portal: Companion Collection for the very first time. If you’re stuck, don’t worry, you can follow the guide below to get to the next and final testing chamber.

How to Solve Test Chamber 15 in Portal 2

When you first enter Test Chamber 15, Wheatley will monologue for a while before pulling a distant door closer to you to serve as the exit door. Getting to it is the goal of Chamber 15. In the main area of the test, you’ll notice a few pressure tiles hooked up to a red gel pipe and an excursion funnel as well as a button that spawns a cube.

Walk to the button and press it. The cube will be caught by two newly spawned platforms just out of reach. Luckily, you have the excursion funnel.

Place your first portal above the funnel and your second on the wall across from the cube. Set on the pressure tile to rev the funnel up, pushing the cube into the far wall. Place your second portal on the wall across from you under the spot of wall where the cube is currently being pushed into. This will cause the cube to drop into the funnel below and float directly to you.

With the cube in hand, portal your way to the second pressure tile behind the glass in the corner of the testing area. Put the cube on the tile and red gell will start falling out of the pipe in the main room.

Return to the main room and stand on the pressure tile that makes the excursion funnel appear. Put your first portal on the ceiling where the funnel is hitting and the other on the tile just below the opening on the pipe on the same wall as the glass window to the cube. This will catch the gel in the funnel. Once the gel is just past the end of the ramp at the end of the chamber, step off the tile to drop it, covering the floor.

With the floor covered in red gel, go back and retrieve the cube from the other room. Put it on the pressure tile that turns on the funnel.

Put your first portal on the ceiling where the funnel is hitting and then walk to the edge of the test chamber to the right of the ramp. You’ll notice a bit of portalable wall on the far side of the pit. Shoot your second portal there and the excursion funnel will start shooting out of it, giving you a safe place to launch yourself to.

With all of that set up, turn around and walk to the side of the room where the red gel spawned. Line yourself up with the ramp, get a running start, and then run off the edge, flying towards the excursion funnel.

Once you’ve made it, you’ll be carried to the exit door.