10 New Upcoming Action RPGs of 2023

RPGs have become the lifeblood of the video game industry, and as a result, the world is flooded with them each year. In preparation for what the future is about to bring, we’ve compiled our picks for the best new action RPGs of 2023.

#10 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5

Release date: January 24, 2023

Starting off, we have a potential new IP from Square Enix via their upcoming title Forspoken. In the game, you’ll play as a young woman from New York who is taken from her world and dropped into another dimension. That would be bad enough, but this dimension is one full of monsters and magical threats that she needs to keep away from. Luckily for her, she now has magical powers of her own. Players will wield them to advance through this fantasy world and figure out a way to get back home while uncovering what brought them there in the first place.

#9 Lies of P

Developer: Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA

Do you know the story of Pinocchio? We hope so, given how long the story has been around. We’ll warn you–Lies of P isn’t exactly the story you’re thinking about.

Instead, it’s set in a Dark Souls-inspired world where humanity has collectively lost its mind, and you’re on a mission to both become human and find the mysterious man known as Mr. Geppetto. The game has a deep and challenging battle system, and in a twist, you’ll need to lie in order to survive. Will you figure out what’s going on and get your wish of being human?

#8 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Developer: Cygames

Publisher: Cygames

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA 2023

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is everything you would want from an action RPG and more. The franchise is taking a big step forward by having the 2D artwork of the past now imagined in 3D so you can enjoy the world in a much more detailed way.

You’ll play as either a male or female main character, and embark on a journey that’ll take you to many lands and ask you to fight against terrifying creatures on your quest. But don’t worry–you won’t be fighting alone. You’ll have a squad of characters at your beck and call, and together, you can push back the evils of this world!

#7 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Developer: A44 Games

Publisher: Kepler Interactive

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Early 2023

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a gateway to the afterlife has been opened, and due to this, a god’s army is now trying to take over the planet and wipe out humanity in one swift and powerful stroke.

You take control of one of the members of the resistance, who teams up with a mysteriously powerful creature in order to push back the armies of the dead and punish the gods for thinking that they could rule your world. The game is difficult, and you’ll have to use a variety of weapons to claim victory.

#6 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

The Diablo franchise represents one of the best dungeon-crawler ARPGs out there, but Blizzard doesn’t always know how to handle it. With Diablo IV, they might just get their act back together, as they’re going to use the newest advances in tech to make sure the game looks great and plays great. At least, that’s what we hope they’ll do.

#5 Black Myth: Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBA 2023

The legend of Sun Wukong, aka the Monkey King, has been told for hundreds of years and has inspired numerous characters across many forms of media. How would you like to actually take on the role of the Monkey King in the very universe he helped inspire? The team behind Black Myth: Wukong holds the book Journey to the West in the highest regard, and this game will attempt to tell a very true version of the story. Use both the Monkey King’s staff and his magic in order to fight foes of various nature, all the while trying to complete your own journey to Godhood.

#4 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Summer 2023

The Final Fantasy franchise is easily one of the most recognized and beloved RPG franchises ever. Every time the main title is set to come out, it’s a big deal. Final Fantasy XVI is the next one in line, and so far, this game is looking to be bigger and grimmer than any that came before. In the title, you’ll be in a realm that is kept aloft due to a set of crystals controlled by six different factions. When things start to go wrong and demons are summoned to the land, only tragedy will follow. A tragedy that’ll inspire Clive Rosfield to go on a mission of revenge to stop what’s happening.

#3 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Q1/Q2 2023

Bethesda is known for making big RPG worlds with lots of characters and stories, but with Starfield, they’re going to try and top themselves in all the ways that matter.

In the game, you’ll be part of a spacefaring set of explorers from Earth, with the goal of checking out newly found planets in order to get rare artifacts. Bethesda has promised a very expansive universe to go and explore, and there are plenty of gameplay elements that they’ve kept hidden from us at this point. That just means that when Starfield arrives, it might just be even grander than we’re expecting it to be.

#2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: Spring 2023

No one would be lying if they said that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took the beloved franchise and raised it to an even higher tier of greatness. It revamped the game’s tried and true formula for the better, and the unique use of story and gameplay elements made it one that fans were truly hungry for more. That’s where The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 comes in.

While we know precious little about the game, it is a true sequel to BotW, and the teases of it indicate the return of an old enemy. Now, if we could only get the game’s name…

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Winter 2023

There are a few titles from this list that could’ve taken the #1 spot, but Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is highly-anticipated to a monumental degree.

Rebirth will continue the remade and remastered story of FFVII, but this time, we’ll finally be out of Midgard, getting to explore the vast world. The gorgeous title will only be coming to PlayStation 5 to start due to its graphical demands. Given that Remake was so solid in its gameplay, you can totally expect Rebirth to be just as great.