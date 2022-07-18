Portal 2: Chapter 8 – Test Chamber 12 Solution

The last three proper tests in Portal 2 are no joke. They really push the player to their puzzle-solving limits which is great for those looking for a solid challenge, but less than ideal for those wanting to get to the end of the game’s excellent story. Because the tests are so difficult, they can stump players for quite a long time, so if you’re struggling make sure to check out our guide below.

Test Chamber 12 comes at the very end of Portal 2‘s testing sections marking the end of the main tests in Portal: Companion Collection. It uses lasers in a new way, it’s no wonder why it’s one of the toughest puzzles in the game. Take a look at our guide:

How to Solve Test Chamber 12 in Portal 2

When you first enter Test Chamber 12, you’ll notice a laser hitting a wall, a bottomless pit, and a laser grid on the far side of the pit. The goal of the chamber is to use a refraction cube to use a laser to hit a target that unlocks the exit door. To do that, we’ll need to focus on getting to the button on the far side of the room. Shoot your first portal on the wall where the laser is hitting and your second on the wall to your left marked with four small tiles stacked vertically. This will hit the target on the far wall and power a lift.

When hitting the target, the lift will start moving horizontally across a track and through the laser grid. Once it travels through the grid and between the two laser targets, move one of your portals so that the laser isn’t hitting its target and the lift stops moving. Portal yourself over to the lift by jumping from the tiles above it.

Now that you’re on the lift, reset your portals so that the target below you is being hit by the lasers. Let the lift move back towards the other side of the laser grid until it’s halfway through the grid. Once you start getting close to the lasers move your second portal to the wall opposite you marked with the four vertical tiles. This will shoot the laser into the target above you stopping the lift and deactivating the laser grid.

With the grid deactivated, walk to the other side of the lift and reset your portals so that the laser is moving the lift again. It will move you all the way to the left side of the room where you’re able to jump down to the platform below and access a button. After you jump down, wait until the lift gets to the other side of the grid then push the button. This will spawn a cube from the tube above the lift. As soon as the lift catches the cube, portal yourself over to it.

Now that you have the cube, repeat the steps above that were able to get you on the other side of the laser grid. Once you’re there, Put your first portal on the wall with the laser and your second portal on the wall directly across from you. Pick up the cube and aim it at the target on the far wall. This will unlock the exit door.

Jump down to the platform with the button and portal yourself back to the main area. Because you moved your portals, the door will lock again. To open it, simply put your portals back to where they were: one on the wall with the laser and the other directly across from the cube.