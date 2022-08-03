10 New Upcoming Fighting Games of 2023

At one point in time, fighting games were one of the biggest staples in arcades around the globe. Since the early days, they’ve become a booming genre on home consoles and PC. With plenty of different styles to choose from, 2023 is promising some excellent additions to the genre. Here are the upcoming fighting games we’re looking forward to playing.

#10 Final Fury

Developer: Kluge

Publisher: Kluge

Platforms: PC VR

Release: 2023

Not to be confused with the Fatal Fury series, Final Fury comes from the team behind the game Synth Riders. Before we continue, be aware–this game was made for VR. You’ll be able to play in both the 1st and 3rd person perspective, giving you two very different ways to engage with this exciting title. Details of the game are limited, but the dev team cites Street Fighter and Killer Instinct as major influences.

#9 Project L

Developer: Riot Games

Publisher: Riot Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

League of Legends is, without a doubt, one of the most popular and long-lasting games of the last few generations of gaming. The team at Riot Games has done well keeping things fresh, fun, balanced, and always giving players something new to look forward to down the road. This brings us to Project L, a fighting game set within the universe of League of Legends. The game is still heavily in development, but the team has revealed a few details. This will be a tag-team-style fighting game, so get pumped.

#8 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Developer: ACE Team

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: XBO, PS4, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: February 2023

Not all fighting games have to be in the standard style of the genre–some can feature plenty of RPG and adventure influence. This is exactly the case with Clash: Artifacts of Chaos. In the game, you’ll be a martial arts master who stumbles across a creature known as The Boy. This creature has unusual abilities that attract the attention of a higher being, and thus, your fighter will protect the boy from all of the threats the faces. You’ll only be using your martial arts skills to fight off your foes, so use your techniques wisely!

#7 Orbitals

Developer: Alleyway Games

Publisher: Alleyway Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Orbitals will put you to the test. You won’t just be fighting your opponents–the many levels will feature all sorts of enemies that you’ll need to both avoid and take out. You’ll also be able to control your own gravity in the game, giving you a new sense of verticality and strategy that you can use. You’ll be able to customize your character to become the best fighter around, and you can play the game alone or with friends!

#6 Evolver

Developer: Weapons Grade Studios

Publisher: Weapons Grade Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: February 7, 2023

When it comes to Evolver, nothing is quite what it seems. This is a game that blends the fighting-game genre with cyberpunk and sci-fi aesthetics, creating a very unique look compared to other titles. Fighters wield a variety of very different weapons, and you’ll have to see which works best for you. Players select their move sets, and each has 15 to choose from before each round. There’s plenty of depth here, so be sure to give it a try in 2023.

#5 Blazing Worldstars

Developer: Bloodrune Entertainment

Publisher: Bloodrune Entertainment

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Blazing Worldstars is meant to pay tribute to early titles like Street Fighter or Fatal Fury. The 2D art style and 6-button combat system make this game easy to pick up for any level of gamer, and the Enhance system will make your character stronger at key moments in the fight. With a selection of animal fighters, this promises to be a fun and nostalgic romp.

#4 Trajes Fatais: Suits of Fate

Developer: Onanim Studio, Valente Studio

Publisher: Onanim Studio

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Imagine this: you’re at a birthday party, you’re all dressed up, and out of nowhere a mystical presence comes in and transforms the party into a fighting game. That’s basically the gist of Trajes Fatais: Suits of Fate. In the game, the partygoers are now trapped and have to fight to get their way out of the prison. You’ll be granted powers based on the fantasies of the characters, and you won’t be fighting humans–you’ll be fighting fairies, angels, and much more. The gameplay mapping system is easy to use, but you’ll find plenty of depth here.

#3 Varvarion

Developer: Polygonomicon

Publisher: Polygonomicon

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

If you’re wanting a fighting game with a bit more anime flair, you’ll need to check out Varvarion when it arrives. The team set out to make a game that captures the campy feeling of an anime sword fight, and it looks like they succeeded. You’ll notice that each character has a different kind of sword, meaning they have a different fighting style. You’ll need to be wise and not just rush in for strikes, but also learn to block and parry to ensure that you get the job done. More information is scheduled to be released soon.

#2 SpiderHeck

Developer: Neverjam

Publisher: tinyBuild

Platforms: NS, PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: TBA

This is a game that gives spiders access to weapons like grenades, rocket launchers, and lightsabers. It’s an absolute nightmare, but it looks like a blast–as spiders, you’ll be able to stick to all sorts of surfaces in the levels, allowing you different strategies to use. You can play the game alone, against friends, or with friends in PvE matches, and that still only scratches the surface of what this game is wanting to offer.

#1 Street Fighter 6

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: 2023

The Street Fighter series is one of the oldest franchises in the fighting game world. Each mainline title brings something new and fresh to the mix, and Street Fighter 6 is aiming to top all the others by bringing in the visual style of SFIV, with some new additions like taunts before a fight. Plus, as this will be on current-gen systems, the game is going to look better than it ever has before. We still don’t know the full roster, but no doubt Capcom will make it epic.