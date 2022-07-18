Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Prime Shotgun | Stats and Locations Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 marked the start of a huge party on the island. Epic Games has continued to keep the season fresh by adding new content throughout. The latest weapon to join the Fortnite loot pool is the Prime shotgun and this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the weapon.

The Prime shotgun is an extremely strong weapon to have in your back pocket. When the weapon is fully loaded, the first bullet will hit your opponent with a huge amount of fire power. The three remaining bullets will then deal a consistent amount of damage. If you want to continue taking advantage of the hard hitting first bullet, you can always reload straight away. However, you will have to take into account that the reload speed is on the slower side.

Fortnite Prime shotgun stats

Here are the stats for every rarity of the Prime shotgun:

Common- DPS: 79, body damage: 76, headshot damage: 125, fire rate: 1.05, magazine: 4, reload time: 4.5

Uncommon- DPS: 83, body damage: 79, headshot damage: 131, fire rate: 1.05, magazine: 4, reload time: 4.5

Rare- DPS: 88, body damage: 84, headshot damage: 138, fire rate: 1.05, magazine: 4, reload time: 4.5

Epic- DPS: 93, body damage: 88, headshot damage: 146, fire rate: 1.05, magazine: 4, reload time: 4.5

Legendary- DPS: 96, body damage: 92, headshot damage: 151, fire rate: 1.05, magazine: 4, reload time: 4.5

Mythic- DPS: 101, body damage: 96, headshot damage: 159, fire rate: 1.05, magazine: 4, reload time: 4.5

If you want to get your hands on the Prime shotgun in Fortnite, it shouldn’t be too hard to find. You can find the new shotgun in chests, supply drops, reality saplings, and if you’re lucky, by fishing and as ground loot. We will have to wait and see just how the Prime shotgun stacks up in the Chapter 3 Season 3 meta.