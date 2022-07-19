Escape Academy: How To Complete The Tea Kettle | Walkthrough Pt. 8

The Greenhouse is more fearsome that it first appears. This grassy area of Escape Academy gives you a tight time limit to solve a sprawling puzzle — all you need to do is brew tea. Getting it done is a lot trickier. You’ll need to synthesize chemicals, plant flowers, dig up dirt, and re-arrange tools to complete this one. Every cup of tea has three basic requirements: water, tea, and fire. We’ll explain how to get all three and get out of the Greenhouse before you boil.
More Escape Academy guides:
Introductions | Part 1 | Entrance Exam | Part 2 | Escape Artist | Part 3 | Under Pressure | Part 4 | The Breakout | Part 5 | Trial By Taste | Part 6
The Tea Kettle | Part 8
You have 25:00 minutes to complete the tea recipe in the Greenhouse.
Boil The Tea
- To make tea, we need [Water] and [Tea Leaves].
- Collect the [Garden Shovel] near the Locked Shed in the dirt.
- Use the [Garden Shovel] near the Beehive on the two dirt patches. You’ll find [Professor’s Necklace] and [Sereni-Tea Seed].
- To open the Pink Shed, try to remember all the “true love” in the area. Check the tree at the entrance!
- LOCKED SHED CODE: [A-B-K-Z]
- Inside the Shed, collect x4 [Strange Tiles]. These are required to collect [Fuel].
- Still in the Shed, arrange the tools in the correct order to unlock a hidden alcove. The puzzle is to your right as you enter. Look at the opposite wall for a clue.
- SHED TOOL SOLUTION: [White Wrench – Red Brush – Red Brush – Blue Wrench – Blue Wrench – Red Brush – Red Brush – White Rench]
- Solve the Tool Puzzle to collect the [The Beast (Fueled)]. That’s a chainsaw!
- Before using the [Chainsaw], we want to get [Fuel]. Go to the Beehive area and find the Locked Cabinet. Inspect and use the [Strange Tiles] to solve the puzzle.
- FUEL CABINET PUZZLE: [TOP: Yellow Flower + Stem – LEFT: Yellow Lily – RIGHT – Grey Flower + Stem – BOTTOM: Blue Flower + Stem]
- Solve the puzzle and interact with the Red Can refuel [The Beast] Chainsaw. Now you can access both rooms through the overgrown doors.
- Collect the [Propane Tank] and connect it to the Stove where the Tea Kettle is located. This adds fire. That’s one step complete.
Chemistry Room
- Use the [Chainsaw] on the overgrown door near the Shed to enter the Chemistry Room.
- Use the [Sereni-Tea Seed] on the Scale in the back of the room. You’ll get [0.23 G]
- Use the [Sereni-Tea Seed] on the Microscope at the front of the room. Count the number of Chloroplasts. That’s the green round things. There are [8 Chloroplasts].
- Check the posters in the room to find the DNA Sequence.
- 8 Chloroplasts = -TAG
- 0.23 G = GTT-
- Find the Sereni-Tea Terminal near the large Green Water Tank. Input a 6-Letter Code to complete the puzzle.
- CHEMISTRY ROOM CODE: GTT-TAG
- Collect the [Tea Leaves]. Now we just need Water.
Pesticide Room
- Use the [Chainsaw] on the overgrown door near the Beehive to enter the Pesticide Room. You can refuel [The Beast] by interacting with the Red Fuel Can in the Fuel Cabinet.
- Enter the room and collect the [Research Findings] on the left wall. You’ll need these. Pin them to your HUD.
- Research Findings:
- 1. Flower C must be second closest to the light
- 2. Flower A should be between two plants
- 3. Flower A, B, and E don’t need a lot of light
- 4. The blue potted plant must be to the immediate left of the red flowers
- 5. Flower D should be on an end
- Interact with the gloves to rearrange the Flowers in the Greenhouse. Use the [Research Findings] to place the Flowers in the correct order.
- FLOWER PUZZLE SOLUTION: [D-C-A-B-E]
- Go to the Locked Cabinet and take note of the butterflies that appear. The Cabinet has a lock with different colored Butterflies. The Butterflies correspond with the Flowers we just correctly arranged. The Butterflies need to be input in the order of the note on the Cabinet.
- LOCKED CABINET CODE: [Purple – Green – Blue – Purple – Yellow – Yellow]
- Collect the [Bee-B-Gone] and use it on the Beehive Swarm. Spin the valve and the water will start flowing!
Complete The Tea
- Place the [Propane Tank] from the Fuel Cabinet under the Stove.
- Turn the Valve on the Water Pipe to add Water to the Tea Kettle.
- Use the [Tea Leaves] on the Kettle. And that’s it! You’ve solved the puzzle.