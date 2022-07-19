Escape Academy: How To Complete The Tea Kettle | Walkthrough Pt. 8

The Greenhouse is more fearsome that it first appears. This grassy area of Escape Academy gives you a tight time limit to solve a sprawling puzzle — all you need to do is brew tea. Getting it done is a lot trickier. You’ll need to synthesize chemicals, plant flowers, dig up dirt, and re-arrange tools to complete this one. Every cup of tea has three basic requirements: water, tea, and fire. We’ll explain how to get all three and get out of the Greenhouse before you boil.

You have 25:00 minutes to complete the tea recipe in the Greenhouse.

Boil The Tea

To make tea, we need [ Water ] and [ Tea Leaves ].

Use the [Garden Shovel] near the Beehive on the two dirt patches. You'll find [Professor's Necklace] and [Sereni-Tea Seed].

To open the Pink Shed , try to remember all the “true love” in the area. Check the tree at the entrance! LOCKED SHED CODE : [A-B-K-Z]

Inside the Shed, collect x4 [ Strange Tiles ]. These are required to collect [ Fuel ].

Still in the Shed, arrange the tools in the correct order to unlock a hidden alcove. The puzzle is to your right as you enter. Look at the opposite wall for a clue. SHED TOOL SOLUTION : [White Wrench – Red Brush – Red Brush – Blue Wrench – Blue Wrench – Red Brush – Red Brush – White Rench]



Solve the Tool Puzzle to collect the [The Beast (Fueled)]. That’s a chainsaw!

Before using the [ Chainsaw ], we want to get [ Fuel ]. Go to the Beehive area and find the Locked Cabinet. Inspect and use the [ Strange Tiles ] to solve the puzzle. FUEL CABINET PUZZLE : [TOP: Yellow Flower + Stem – LEFT: Yellow Lily – RIGHT – Grey Flower + Stem – BOTTOM: Blue Flower + Stem]

Solve the puzzle and interact with the Red Can refuel [ The Beast ] Chainsaw. Now you can access both rooms through the overgrown doors. Collect the [ Propane Tank ] and connect it to the Stove where the Tea Kettle is located. This adds fire. That's one step complete.

Chemistry Room

Use the [ Chainsaw ] on the overgrown door near the Shed to enter the Chemistry Room.

Use the [ Sereni-Tea Seed ] on the Scale in the back of the room. You'll get [ 0.23 G ]

Use the [Sereni-Tea Seed] on the Microscope at the front of the room. Count the number of Chloroplasts. That's the green round things. There are [8 Chloroplasts].

Check the posters in the room to find the DNA Sequence. 8 Chloroplasts = -TAG 0.23 G = GTT-



Find the Sereni-Tea Terminal near the large Green Water Tank. Input a 6-Letter Code to complete the puzzle. CHEMISTRY ROOM CODE : GTT-TAG

Collect the [Tea Leaves]. Now we just need Water.

Pesticide Room

Use the [Chainsaw] on the overgrown door near the Beehive to enter the Pesticide Room. You can refuel [The Beast] by interacting with the Red Fuel Can in the Fuel Cabinet.

Enter the room and collect the [ Research Findings ] on the left wall. You’ll need these. Pin them to your HUD. Research Findings : 1 . Flower C must be second closest to the light 2 . Flower A should be between two plants 3 . Flower A, B, and E don’t need a lot of light 4 . The blue potted plant must be to the immediate left of the red flowers 5 . Flower D should be on an end

Interact with the gloves to rearrange the Flowers in the Greenhouse . Use the [ Research Findings ] to place the Flowers in the correct order. FLOWER PUZZLE SOLUTION : [D-C-A-B-E]

Go to the Locked Cabinet and take note of the butterflies that appear. The Cabinet has a lock with different colored Butterflies. The Butterflies correspond with the Flowers we just correctly arranged. The Butterflies need to be input in the order of the note on the Cabinet. LOCKED CABINET CODE : [Purple – Green – Blue – Purple – Yellow – Yellow]

Collect the [Bee-B-Gone] and use it on the Beehive Swarm. Spin the valve and the water will start flowing!

Complete The Tea