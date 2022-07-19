Escape Academy: How To Complete The Rival Room | Walkthrough Pt. 9

The Rival Room pits you against another Escapist in one of the biggest challenges of Escape Academy. Inside a massive dome, there’s a huge series of puzzles that mirror each other. You have 35:00 minutes to sprint through five rooms — each one with a different puzzle to solve. And the final puzzle is a complicated web of even more puzzles stacked on top of each other. There’s a lot to unravel here, so if you need help and don’t want to use Hints, here’s how to complete everything in The Rival Room.
You have 35:00 minutes to defeat your rival and overcome this tricky Escape Room.
Room 01
- Starting on the Red Track, you’ll want to open the containers and cabinets in this area to collect the [Small Gear], [Medium Gear], and [Large Gear].
- –Place the [Gears] on the slots near the Ballista. There are multiple slots. Place the gears on the slots shown in the screenshot below.
- After placing the gears, turn the Crank to complete the puzzle.
Room 02
- In this large room, you’ll find many statues, three spots to place the statues, and a board of letters on the right. In the text, you’ll see a clue — “What 3 can you both see?”
- Look at the letter board. There are three names that are the same on both sides of the board.
- Move the statues with the visible names onto the input slots.
- STATUE PUZZLE SOLUTION: [Timmy], [Wyatt], [Max]
Room 03
- In the Scales Room, you need to collect the five [Weights]. They come in five colors. Each weight is different. The trick is figuring out how much each weight weighs. You can do this by comparing the weights on the large scales.
- Go to the Green Board and input the different [Kg] measurements for each [Weight].
- SCALE WEIGHT SOLUTION: [Red: 1 Kg], [Blue: 2 Kg], [Orange 4 Kg], [Green 3 Kg], [White 5 Kg]
- Inputting the weights unlocks the Large Blue Scales. You need to now place the Weights on the blue metal poles to match the weight listed on the screen. Depending on the placement, the weight will be double or triple the value.
- BLUE SCALES SOLUTIONS: Place the scales on the notches marked x1, x2 or x3 on each scale.
- Scale #1: 7 Kg – White x1, Red x2
- Scale #2: 9 Kg – Green x3
- Scale #3: 14 Kg – Blue x1, Orange x3
- Place all the scales on the weight slots to complete the puzzle so all three icons are green.
Room 04
- In the next puzzle, we have three color slides with four symbols on each. We need to light up four symbols in 10 rotations or less — using the Control Panel to slide the platforms counts as a rotation. You need to input all 7 symbols show on the black board.
- The Control Panel moves combined platforms.
- Purple moves Blue + Red
- Green moves Blue + Yellow
- Orange moves Red + Yellow
- REQUIRED SYMBOLS: Circle, Spade, Club, Triangle, Square, Diamond, Heart
- ROTATION PUZZLE SOLUTION: Green Left – Green Left – Press Circle – Orange Left – Press Spade – Purple Left – Purple Left – Press Club & Triangle – Green Left – Press Square – Orange Right – Press Diamond – Orange Right – Press Heart
- Follow the steps above to complete the puzzle in 8 Rotations. There are likely more efficient ways to solve the puzzle, but this is how I solved it.
Room 05
- The last puzzle is the Double-Sided Safe. To open the safe, you need to solve an array of puzzles. But which puzzle to start with?
- START PUZZLE: Look at the top-center puzzle. You can flip tiles. Doesn’t this look familiar?
- SOLUTION: Flip the panels to match the puzzle panels surrounding the safe. The white frames are white. The black frames are black.
- Gain the [Cabinet Key] from completing this puzzle.
- Use the [Cabinet Key] on the keyhole to the right. The message inside says “Ring The Bells My Dear Friend” — take note of the underlined letters.
- BELL PUZZLE: Ring the bells in the following order.
- SOLUTION: [G-E-A-E-D]
- Collect the [Bronze Medal] and read the note. “You’ll escape when pigs fly.”
- ANIMAL PUZZLE: On the animal symbol, you can flip the panels to resemble different animals. Slide the panels in this configuration to solve the puzzle.
- SOLUTION: Pig Head – Bird Wings – Pig Legs
- The cabinet will unlock with a directional code inside.
- DIRECTIONAL PAD PUZZLE: Input the following directions on the directional pad cabinet. The code is found in the Animal Puzzle Cabinet.
- SOLUTION: Up – Right – Up – Left – Down
- Collect the [1 Cent Coins], [5 Cent Coins] and [10 Cent Coins].
- MONEY SLOT PUZZLE: In the top-right, use the [Coins] in the slots. You need to match the totals in the top / bottom of each row / column.
- SOLUTION: Follow the table below.
|Coin Slot Puzzle
|2c
|15c
|11c
|16c
|[1c]
|[5c]
|[10c]
|12c
|[1c]
|[10c]
|[1c]
- Complete the puzzle and collect the [Playing Cards].
- CLOCK PUZZLE: Pin the [Playing Cards] to your HUD. Set each clock hand to the following number / symbol.
- SOLUTION: Club: 3, Diamond: Q, Spade: 7, Heart: King
- Collect the [Silver Medal] and note the [BANE] message.
- LETTER KEYPAD LOCK PUZZLE: Get the answer after solving the Clock Puzzle.
- SOLUTION: [B-A-N-E]
- Collect the [Marbles].
- MARBLE DROPPER PUZZLE: The final puzzle. Add [Marbles] to the Contraption. By pressing the Yellow / Orange buttons, you’ll drop one marble. You need to drop them in a specific order.
- SOLUTION: Yellow, Yellow, Orange, Yellow, Orange, Orange
Place the [Bronze], [Silver] and [Gold Medals] in the Safe to complete the Rival Room. We’ve done it!