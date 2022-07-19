Escape Academy: How To Complete The Rival Room | Walkthrough Pt. 9

Be the first to solve the Rival Room with these solutions.

The Rival Room pits you against another Escapist in one of the biggest challenges of Escape Academy. Inside a massive dome, there’s a huge series of puzzles that mirror each other. You have 35:00 minutes to sprint through five rooms — each one with a different puzzle to solve. And the final puzzle is a complicated web of even more puzzles stacked on top of each other. There’s a lot to unravel here, so if you need help and don’t want to use Hints, here’s how to complete everything in The Rival Room.

More Escape Academy guides:

Introductions | Part 1 | Entrance Exam | Part 2 | Escape Artist | Part 3 | Under Pressure | Part 4 | The Breakout | Part 5 | Trial By Taste | Part 6

The Rival Room | Part 9

You have 35:00 minutes to defeat your rival and overcome this tricky Escape Room.

Room 01

Starting on the Red Track , you’ll want to open the containers and cabinets in this area to collect the [ Small Gear ], [ Medium Gear ], and [ Large Gear ].

, you’ll want to open the containers and cabinets in this area to collect the [ ], [ ], and [ ]. –Place the [Gears] on the slots near the Ballista. There are multiple slots. Place the gears on the slots shown in the screenshot below.

After placing the gears, turn the Crank to complete the puzzle.

Room 02

In this large room, you’ll find many statues, three spots to place the statues, and a board of letters on the right. In the text, you’ll see a clue — “What 3 can you both see?” Look at the letter board. There are three names that are the same on both sides of the board. Move the statues with the visible names onto the input slots. STATUE PUZZLE SOLUTION : [Timmy], [Wyatt], [Max]



Room 03

In the Scales Room, you need to collect the five [Weights]. They come in five colors. Each weight is different. The trick is figuring out how much each weight weighs. You can do this by comparing the weights on the large scales.

Go to the Green Board and input the different [Kg] measurements for each [Weight]. SCALE WEIGHT SOLUTION : [Red: 1 Kg], [Blue: 2 Kg], [Orange 4 Kg], [Green 3 Kg], [White 5 Kg]



Inputting the weights unlocks the Large Blue Scales . You need to now place the Weights on the blue metal poles to match the weight listed on the screen. Depending on the placement, the weight will be double or triple the value. BLUE SCALES SOLUTIONS : Place the scales on the notches marked x1, x2 or x3 on each scale. Scale #1 : 7 Kg – White x1, Red x2 Scale #2 : 9 Kg – Green x3 Scale #3 : 14 Kg – Blue x1, Orange x3

. You need to now place the Weights on the blue metal poles to match the weight listed on the screen. Depending on the placement, the weight will be double or triple the value.

Place all the scales on the weight slots to complete the puzzle so all three icons are green.

Room 04

In the next puzzle, we have three color slides with four symbols on each. We need to light up four symbols in 10 rotations or less — using the Control Panel to slide the platforms counts as a rotation. You need to input all 7 symbols show on the black board. The Control Panel moves combined platforms. Purple moves Blue + Red Green moves Blue + Yellow Orange moves Red + Yellow



REQUIRED SYMBOLS : Circle, Spade, Club, Triangle, Square, Diamond, Heart ROTATION PUZZLE SOLUTION : Green Left – Green Left – Press Circle – Orange Left – Press Spade – Purple Left – Purple Left – Press Club & Triangle – Green Left – Press Square – Orange Right – Press Diamond – Orange Right – Press Heart

: Circle, Spade, Club, Triangle, Square, Diamond, Heart

Follow the steps above to complete the puzzle in 8 Rotations. There are likely more efficient ways to solve the puzzle, but this is how I solved it.

Room 05

The last puzzle is the Double-Sided Safe. To open the safe, you need to solve an array of puzzles. But which puzzle to start with?

START PUZZLE : Look at the top-center puzzle. You can flip tiles. Doesn’t this look familiar? SOLUTION : Flip the panels to match the puzzle panels surrounding the safe. The white frames are white. The black frames are black. Gain the [ Cabinet Key ] from completing this puzzle.

: Look at the top-center puzzle. You can flip tiles. Doesn’t this look familiar?

Use the [Cabinet Key] on the keyhole to the right. The message inside says “Ring The Bells My Dear Friend” — take note of the underlined letters.

BELL PUZZLE : Ring the bells in the following order. SOLUTION : [G-E-A-E-D] Collect the [ Bronze Medal ] and read the note. “You’ll escape when pigs fly.”

: Ring the bells in the following order.

ANIMAL PUZZLE : On the animal symbol, you can flip the panels to resemble different animals. Slide the panels in this configuration to solve the puzzle. SOLUTION : Pig Head – Bird Wings – Pig Legs The cabinet will unlock with a directional code inside.

: On the animal symbol, you can flip the panels to resemble different animals. Slide the panels in this configuration to solve the puzzle.

DIRECTIONAL PAD PUZZLE : Input the following directions on the directional pad cabinet. The code is found in the Animal Puzzle Cabinet. SOLUTION : Up – Right – Up – Left – Down Collect the [ 1 Cent Coins ], [ 5 Cent Coins ] and [ 10 Cent Coins ].

: Input the following directions on the directional pad cabinet. The code is found in the Animal Puzzle Cabinet.

MONEY SLOT PUZZLE : In the top-right, use the [ Coins ] in the slots. You need to match the totals in the top / bottom of each row / column. SOLUTION : Follow the table below.

: In the top-right, use the [ ] in the slots. You need to match the totals in the top / bottom of each row / column.

Coin Slot Puzzle 2c 15c 11c 16c [1c] [5c] [10c] 12c [1c] [10c] [1c]

Complete the puzzle and collect the [Playing Cards].

CLOCK PUZZLE : Pin the [ Playing Cards ] to your HUD. Set each clock hand to the following number / symbol. SOLUTION : Club: 3, Diamond: Q, Spade: 7, Heart: King Collect the [ Silver Medal ] and note the [ BANE ] message.

: Pin the [ ] to your HUD. Set each clock hand to the following number / symbol.

LETTER KEYPAD LOCK PUZZLE : Get the answer after solving the Clock Puzzle. SOLUTION : [B-A-N-E] Collect the [ Marbles ].

: Get the answer after solving the Clock Puzzle.

MARBLE DROPPER PUZZLE : The final puzzle. Add [ Marbles ] to the Contraption. By pressing the Yellow / Orange buttons, you’ll drop one marble. You need to drop them in a specific order. SOLUTION : Yellow, Yellow, Orange, Yellow, Orange, Orange

: The final puzzle. Add [ ] to the Contraption. By pressing the Yellow / Orange buttons, you’ll drop one marble. You need to drop them in a specific order.

Place the [Bronze], [Silver] and [Gold Medals] in the Safe to complete the Rival Room. We’ve done it!