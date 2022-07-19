Escape Academy: How To Complete Lab Rat | Walkthrough Pt. 7

Put on your typing gloves, because we’re going into the Computer Lab for Level 7 of Escape Academy. The Lab Rat challenge pits you against Quanty, the Quantum Computer that’s also incredibly good at generating puzzles for you to solve. The Computer Lab is a sprawling room full of hacking-themed puzzles. You’ll be unravelling cyphers, solving passwords, and flipping switches in specific sequences. If you need help, we’ve got all the solutions available below.

More Escape Academy guides:

Introductions | Part 1 | Entrance Exam | Part 2 | Escape Artist | Part 3 | Under Pressure | Part 4 | The Breakout | Part 5 | Trial By Taste | Part 6

Lab Rat | Part 7

To avoid expulsion, we have to hack Quanty the Quantum Computer. You have 25:00 minutes to complete the pop-quiz.

Hack Quanty

We’re in a large computer lab that is currently without power.

To power on the computers, check the mouse wheel near the broken power tube. Place all three [ Power Tubes ] on the missing links. POWER TUBE LOCATIONS : [ Power Tube ]: Mounted on the wall at the work desk in the corner with the Sudoko rules. [ Power Tube ]: On the table to the right of the previous tube. [ Power Tube ]: In the Breakroom, on the sofa.

To restore power , we need a [ Mouse ]. One is located in the Breakroom, but it will run away. We need a better treat to lure it. Grab [ Spare Change ] from the Breakroom coffee table. Use it on the Vending Machine — insert the coins and solve the input puzzle. Check the Sudoko Rules sheet for a clue. VENDING MACHINE CODE : [C-4]

Place the [ Donut ] on the dirty plate near the Mousehole in the Breakroom to lure out the [ Rat ]. Grab [ Turmeric the Rat ].

Place [Turmeric the Rat] on the Mouse wheel and connect all three [Power Tubes] to restore power to the computers. Now all five computers will light up.

The five computers will light up. You need to input a five-shape code. Look at the computer screensavers carefully. COMPUTER PASSCODE : [Square – Circle – Square – Triangle – Circle]



Next, we need to disable the Laser Grid. Use the computer and check the [ Files ]. Remember the name [ Dell-ilah ] and [ Sprocket ].

Use the terminal near the Laser Grid. Select [ Forgot Password? ] and input the following names. LASER TERMINAL PASS RECOVERY : [ Dell-ilah ] & [ Sprocket ]

] and input the following names. You’ll get the password [SAFER]. Input the password to disable the Laser Grid.

Next, we need to create a [ Virus ] to insert into the Persona Terminal near the giant Quanty display. To do that, select [ Viruses ] from the main computers. We need to set the number to the correct model number. Use the small device on the worktable for help. VIRUS CODE : [1-1-0-1]

Collect [Virus #13] and insert it into the Persona Terminal. This triggers Disco Fever!

Disco Fever

The Computer Lab floods with a disco groove. Look at the front screen carefully, then look at the dance floor. They match!

Step on the areas marked with a [ Foot Icon ] on the main screen. Walk to the areas with the [ Foot Icon ] — and avoid the [ Skull Icons ]. When you walk on the Dance Floor, another icon will show your current location.

Server Room

Go to the Main Server Terminal and select [ Hack ] on the screen. To complete the procedure, we need to initiate the Manual Override Protocol. Check the poster near the entrance door for more information. Manual Override Protocol 1 Point : Red Square – Blue Triangle – White Circle 2 Point : Yellow Square – White Triangle – Blue Circle 3 Point : Blue Square – Red Triangle – Yellow Circle 4 Point : White Square – Yellow Triangle – Red Circle

To complete the procedure, you need to disable the correct nodes from the lowest number value to the highest . The M.O.P poster shows you how much each shape / color is worth. MANUAL OVERRIDE PROTOCOL SOLUTION : Flip the following nodes — [E – B – D – H – F – G – C – A] Switch E: Value 3 Switch B: Value 4 Switch D: Value 5 Switch H: Value 6 Switch F: Value 7 Switch G: Value 8 Switch C: Value 9 Switch A: Value 10

Complete the hack to defeat Quanty and stop your expulsion.