Escape Academy: How To Complete Lab Rat | Walkthrough Pt. 7

Put on your typing gloves, because we’re going into the Computer Lab for Level 7 of Escape Academy. The Lab Rat challenge pits you against Quanty, the Quantum Computer that’s also incredibly good at generating puzzles for you to solve. The Computer Lab is a sprawling room full of hacking-themed puzzles. You’ll be unravelling cyphers, solving passwords, and flipping switches in specific sequences. If you need help, we’ve got all the solutions available below.
To avoid expulsion, we have to hack Quanty the Quantum Computer. You have 25:00 minutes to complete the pop-quiz.
Hack Quanty
- We’re in a large computer lab that is currently without power.
- To power on the computers, check the mouse wheel near the broken power tube. Place all three [Power Tubes] on the missing links.
- POWER TUBE LOCATIONS:
- [Power Tube]: Mounted on the wall at the work desk in the corner with the Sudoko rules.
- [Power Tube]: On the table to the right of the previous tube.
- [Power Tube]: In the Breakroom, on the sofa.
- To restore power, we need a [Mouse]. One is located in the Breakroom, but it will run away. We need a better treat to lure it.
- Grab [Spare Change] from the Breakroom coffee table. Use it on the Vending Machine — insert the coins and solve the input puzzle. Check the Sudoko Rules sheet for a clue.
- VENDING MACHINE CODE: [C-4]
- Place the [Donut] on the dirty plate near the Mousehole in the Breakroom to lure out the [Rat]. Grab [Turmeric the Rat].
- Place [Turmeric the Rat] on the Mouse wheel and connect all three [Power Tubes] to restore power to the computers. Now all five computers will light up.
- The five computers will light up. You need to input a five-shape code. Look at the computer screensavers carefully.
- COMPUTER PASSCODE: [Square – Circle – Square – Triangle – Circle]
- Next, we need to disable the Laser Grid. Use the computer and check the [Files]. Remember the name [Dell-ilah] and [Sprocket].
- Use the terminal near the Laser Grid. Select [Forgot Password?] and input the following names.
- LASER TERMINAL PASS RECOVERY: [Dell-ilah] & [Sprocket]
- You’ll get the password [SAFER]. Input the password to disable the Laser Grid.
- Next, we need to create a [Virus] to insert into the Persona Terminal near the giant Quanty display. To do that, select [Viruses] from the main computers.
- We need to set the number to the correct model number. Use the small device on the worktable for help.
- VIRUS CODE: [1-1-0-1]
- Collect [Virus #13] and insert it into the Persona Terminal. This triggers Disco Fever!
Disco Fever
- The Computer Lab floods with a disco groove. Look at the front screen carefully, then look at the dance floor. They match!
- Step on the areas marked with a [Foot Icon] on the main screen. Walk to the areas with the [Foot Icon] — and avoid the [Skull Icons]. When you walk on the Dance Floor, another icon will show your current location.
- Use the [Current Location] to make navigation easier. The main screen will glitch and not show a perfect 1-to-1 image. The [Current Location] icon will help you judge where to walk and where not to walk.
- Complete all steps to unlock the door to the Server Room.
Server Room
- Go to the Main Server Terminal and select [Hack] on the screen. To complete the procedure, we need to initiate the Manual Override Protocol. Check the poster near the entrance door for more information.
- Manual Override Protocol
- 1 Point: Red Square – Blue Triangle – White Circle
- 2 Point: Yellow Square – White Triangle – Blue Circle
- 3 Point: Blue Square – Red Triangle – Yellow Circle
- 4 Point: White Square – Yellow Triangle – Red Circle
- To complete the procedure, you need to disable the correct nodes from the lowest number value to the highest. The M.O.P poster shows you how much each shape / color is worth.
- MANUAL OVERRIDE PROTOCOL SOLUTION: Flip the following nodes — [E – B – D – H – F – G – C – A]
- Switch E: Value 3
- Switch B: Value 4
- Switch D: Value 5
- Switch H: Value 6
- Switch F: Value 7
- Switch G: Value 8
- Switch C: Value 9
- Switch A: Value 10
Complete the hack to defeat Quanty and stop your expulsion.